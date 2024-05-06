‘Austrian Rafael Nadal’ Luke Knapp Leaves Fans in Splits With Pinpoint Mimicry of Spaniard at Madrid Open: WATCH

Rafael Nadal bowed out of the Madrid Open 2024 after losing to Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 4-6 in the Round of 16, having played for the last time on home soil. Austrian content creator Lukas Knapp, who looks a lot like Nadal, made a video on Instagram recently where he imitated the Spanish legend of all his mannerisms on the court. Fans couldn’t get enough of him as it was superbly entertaining.

The imitation video began by Knapp waving to a few people when entering into a clay court by wearing a white headband, orange jacket, purple shorts, and white Nike shoes, which Rafael Nadal exactly adorned at the Madrid Open 2024. The Austrian was also seen holding a Babolat racket in his right hand, a brand Nadal has famously used throughout his career.

To make matters more interesting, Knapp clubbed the video to the song ‘Mary on a Cross’ by the band ‘Ghost’. A loud voice announces ‘Nadal’s’ name and on that, Knapp took off the jacket and started warming up. From there on, Knapp nailed Nadal’s left-armed power shot, his style of argument with the chair umpire, and his repetitive ‘lawnmover’ celebration style.

Most importantly, Knapp bounced the tennis ball with his racquet before serving, whilst touching his nose, ears, and face, exactly like Rafael Nadal. He also wiped the sweat off his face with his wristband. In the end, he bowed out exactly like Nadal bid adieu to the Manolo Santana stadium.

Lukas Knapp shared this video with the caption, “Adios Madrid”.

Most people found themselves joyous with the pinpoint mimicry of their idol. Here are some top reactions from the post.

“If they made a contest that looked more like Rafa Nadal you would win and Rafa would come second haha” “#austrainrafa on fire” “Great ! It was sweet time to see him all this years with his mimics!” “Austrian Rafael Nadal”

Some, even in this entertaining video, found subtle flaws to complain about it.

“The shirt isn’t tight enough ;p” “Bandana is the wrong color Rafito”

However, it was all done in good humor and Knapp laughed about it. Surely, when Rafael Nadal sees it, he too would mostly enjoy it a lot.

Rafael Nadal Has a Sense of Humor When People Have Mimicked Him

Besides his achievements and prowess on the tennis court, Rafael Nadal is also a perfect gentleman. He is a good example of someone being humble and behaving well on and off court. But the Spaniard enjoys a good laugh or joke about himself here and there too.

There are several examples peppered over the Internet, where fans, comedians, and tennis players alike have mimicked him. Some of them have done it in front of him too. Nadal never frowned or got irritated, but instead enjoyed it to the fullest.

From his oldest rivals Roger Federer and Andy Roddick to a famous Rafa impersonator Elliot Loney, many have imitated Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic too imitated him on numerous occasions.

Here’s a clip from the 2009 Italian Open trophy ceremony, where Djokovic was adjusting his t-shirt to make it sleeveless, and then imitating his unique style. Nadal had a good laugh with Djokovic about it.