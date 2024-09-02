mobile app bar

Frances Tiafoe Mentions Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield in Huge Shoutout to Her Ex-Co-Star Tony Goldwyn in the Stands

Rishika Singh
Published

Fans in the United States were buzzing with excitement after Frances Tiafoe’s thrilling victory over Alexei Popyrin locked him in the quarterfinals of the US Open. But thanks to the ongoing cable blackout, many missed out on a special moment during Tiafoe’s post-match interview. After his big win, the American gave a huge shoutout to his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, and mentioned that both of them are massive fans of actor Tony Goldwyn, who was spotted in the stands cheering him on.


For those who might not know, Goldwyn and Broomfield share an interesting connection—they were co-stars in the Oscar-winning film “King Richard.” Broomfield served as Venus Williams’ body double, while Goldwyn played Paul Cohen, the coach of Pete Sampras.

The love and respect between Broomfield and Goldwyn have been evident before. Broomfield has previously expressed how much she admires Goldwyn’s work, while Goldwyn has spoken highly of her talent and dedication during their time on set.

Broomfield has been making waves on social media, not just for her unwavering support of Tiafoe but also for her brand activations at the US Open. From DirecTV to Wilson and Grey Goose, Broomfield has been a busy bee, and her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. With her presence in Tiafoe’s corner, both on and off the court, the duo is proving to be a power couple in more ways than one.

As Tiafoe continues his journey at the US Open, all eyes will be on him and Broomfield as they navigate the highs and lows of the tournament together. Tiafoe’s quarterfinal match will be against Grigor Dimitrov, and fans can expect a thrilling showdown between these two.

