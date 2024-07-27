Ben Stiller Has One-Word Reaction to Show His Support For Rafael Nadal at Olympics

Several big names from the sporting world were part of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. Among the esteemed personalities holding the torch were two of the biggest superstars from the tennis community – Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. During the ceremony, an iconic photo of Nadal and the Eiffel Tower was clicked. Ben Stiller reacted to this picture while also extending his support to Nadal.

The Spaniard was part of the torch ceremony and the International Olympic Committee couldn’t have picked a more apt athlete. No other player in the history of the sport has been as accomplished as Rafa in Paris, winning the French Open a record 14 times. Additionally, Nadal has also won two gold medals at the Olympics.

From Centre Court to Centre Stage In a city that has been so special to him, all eyes are on you Rafa… what a moment ❤️

Nadal took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and uploaded a photo from the event after its conclusion. Millions of fans around the world reacted to the same. Among the many wishing Nadal well for his performance in the 2024 Summer Games was Ben Stiller.

The actor expressed his support with a one-word reaction to the 38-year-old’s post.

Stiller’s reaction doesn’t come as a surprise. Extending his support to the King of Clay, the American celebrity is making it much more evident that he’s a huge fan of Rafael Nadal.

Stiller had a heartwarming message for Rafael Nadal after the French Open

Over the past several years, Stiller has often made his way to catch matches live. Rafael Nadal is one of the many players that he religiously follows.

In 2013, Stiller also got an opportunity to share the court with Nadal. During an exhibition contest against Juan Martin del Potro in New York, Rafael Nadal invited Ben to partner up. While Stiller would go on to embarrass himself with his subpar tennis skills, it will certainly be one of his most cherished moments.

After the Spaniard’s loss in the first round of the French Open, Ben revealed his admiration yet again. In a heartwarming tweet, encapsulating the emotions of million tennis fans, Stiller wrote:

Still rooting for Rafa Nadal always

As Rafa is set to play on Saturday and Sunday in the doubles and singles events, fans can expect Ben Stiller to be glued to his television and support the 22-time Grand Slam winner on social media.