Best Gun Mods in Minecraft: Top 5!

There are a lot of mods in Minecraft that either improve the quality of life or gameplay. This mod does both. It also adds intrigue. Mojang’s game is designed to have a retro-futuristic appeal, although we have never seen an official gun in the game. The utility of each of those mods in the game will depend on the mods themselves but we recommend checking out the ones we list out here. Without further ado, let us get into it.

5 of the Best Minecraft Mods with Download Links!

#5 – Mr. Crayfish’s Gun Mod

If you want lots of options to choose from and customization for those guns then this is going to be your best option in the mod world. There are a variety of weapons you will get when you download this mod including a machine pistol and a minigun. There is also an assault rifle for long-range fans. There is a total of nine weapons for people who prefer guns. Download link below!

Download link for Mr. Crayfish’s Gun Mod

#4 – Age of Weapons

The weapons in this mod give you various weapons available across time. There are various blocks you can get using this mod as well. The weapons you get vary from the stone age to the middle ages and modern ages. In addition, there are various armors you can earn with this mod too. There are not too many crazy weapons but on the tools side of things you will be sorted, believe us. Check out the mod for yourself!

Download link for Age of Weapons

#3 – Portal Gun

If you are a portal franchise fan then this mod will not disappoint you. In portal, you could teleport around with a gun you had in your hand the whole time. One could use it to solve puzzles and navigate through the game. There are endless things you can do with this portal mod. It will cut your traveling time by half, not to mention it is just convenient. We would argue that portalling through Minecraft is worth it. Just download this mod for the fun of it!

Download link for Portal Gun

#2 – Star Wars: The Block Wars

Enjoy this two-in-one mod since it provides you with a Star Wars and Minecraft experience in one. This interesting piece of content not only adds guns to the game but also some vehicles you would see in the franchise. You get lots of armor pieces, some ships, guns and so much more by installing this mod.

The guns are not a part of this mod but they are present. However, we would recommend getting this mod just for the ambiance and the feel of a Star Wars Minecraft crossover.

Download link for Star Wars: The Block Wars

#1 – Mr Pineapple’s Toy Guns

If you are a Nerf fan then you will definitely appreciate this mod for what it is. A lighthearted replacement for all the modern and realistic-looking weapons we have looked at so far. A Nerf gun might not give you FMJ or added bullet damage, but it will definitely give you a fun time in this game. Again, there are not many guns available here but the ones you do have to offer an unbeatable experience.

Download link for Mr Pineapple’s Toy Guns

What is your favorite mod from this list?