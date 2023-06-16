All GTA 6 leaks: Map, characters & more

GTA 6 has been in the limelight for a long time, but the absence of official updates lately has been concerning for players who have enjoyed the Grand Theft Auto franchise for a long time. This article is a compilation of all GTA 6 leaks available for players.

Every small leak gathers a lot of audience attention. Earlier leaks gave a small gameplay video and a separate interview hints about the year the game could be released.

Another gameplay footage teased the arrival of a new character and the expansion of the map with the introduction of a newly accessible area in Vice City.

Here is a look at all the leaks available for the most anticipated game from the franchise.

Contents

Release

Location

In-game characters

Is there a release date for GTA 6?

While there might not be an update on the game’s release date, players were updated about what is happening in the game by Rockstar Games. They informed the audience about the “active development” of this next GTA title is currently going on. In addition to this, they reiterated that 2025 will be a big year for the company.

In addition, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the company wants to “achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings,” but it would not be because of “specific titles.”

He reiterated that this number would come because of all the titles that are currently in progress in an interview with gamesindustry.biz.

New location to be added in GTA 6?

Tyler McVicker, one of the most reliable leakers of Valve games, revealed some exciting details about GTA 6 and said players have much to look forward to.

He hinted at a new playable area in the Vice City and a location. In addition, a few new characters will make their way into the game.

Timestamp: 36:50

He talked about a timeline shift from Vice City to some parts of Cuba. Here is what he said:

“There is a time jump. It takes place in the Miami, Florida area and also part of Cuba. It’s about the drug trade, it’s about bank robbing. It’ll be out in 2024.”

Places that will be added near Vice City would be “Gator Keys.” There is a huge possibility that the players have heard of this place since it was supposed to be a part of the older Grand Theft Auto but was removed from the game’s final version. In GTA 6, players might get to see the place for the first time. With this, the game is likely to get a variety of environments and seasons.

New in-game characters

GTA 6 will get a female protagonist, Lucia, for the first time in the series. Additionally, the game will feature a second protagonist in the form of Jason. It remains to be seen how the plot of GTA 6 will revolve around this duo. There is still no information about the last names of these characters.

Lucia will be a Latina by ethnicity and the first playable woman in Rockstar’s modern history. Both characters are loosely based on the Great Depression-era’s Bonnie and Clyde.

Additional leaks reveal the personality of the two characters. @Matheusbr9895_ on Twitter leaked new information about the two and said:

“Personality is a separate issue here. Jason out of the picture, he’s into fishing, addicted to cigarettes, rides ATVs etc.”

Jason and Lucia are known to be a part of some gang, and Lucia wants to move away from there. The new leaks also suggest that she is the group’s youngest member.

They are supposedly part of a more prominent gang, which the latter does not want to be a part of, but fulfills her duties. Lucia is also claimed to be the gang’s youngest member. Other members of this alleged crew besides Jason are unknown at the moment.

This is all for all the leaks that are available for GTA 6. Players who wish to know more about the leaks, and the latest updates, can check out our GTA 6 hub.