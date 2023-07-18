FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Level Up SBC: How to get this new Ultimate Team card?

Amidst the excitement for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts released the Martin Terrier Level Up card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here is everything you need to know about this new in-game item.

Level Up is a special FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promotion that enhances the stats of selected players. But it stands out from other in-game promotions, as it can further improve the already boosted FUT card. The Rennes forward Martin Terrier is the latest Level Up card.

The Frenchman has already received many special cards from EA Sports. However, he received his best one when became part of the Level Up series. This new card is exclusively available as a reward for completing a Squad Building Challenge.

About FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Level Up

The default FUT card for the Rennes star is of Common Gold quality with an 81 rating. Fans might have used it during their early days playing FUT or for completing SBCs. But his new card is a must-have, as the base Level Up is 91-rated and has mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 96

Shooting – 91

Passing – 87

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 46

Physicality – 84

The 91-rated Level Up edition of Terrier is not his best card, as it can evolve into a 93-rated one. Further, the maxed-out Level Up card for the Rennes star has even more impressive stats than his base Level Up card.

Pace – 98

Shooting – 93

Passing – 90

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 48

Physicality – 86

Martin Terrier is a Left Winger (LW), the same position he plays in real life. But fans can convert him into a Left Midfielder (LM) and Striker (ST) to suit the formation and chemistry of the club. The Frenchman has 4-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot on the 91-rated Level Up, while the 93-rated one has 5-Star Skills.

How to finish the FIFA 23 91-rated Martin Terrier Level Up SBC?

Electronic Arts kept the Squad Building Challenge simple to obtain the 91-rated Martin Terrier Level Up card. They must assemble a lineup of eleven players. However, they must meet some requirements while building the lineup, which could be a little complex.

The team must include at least one Ligue 1 player.

This lineup’s total rating should be at least 85.

FIFA 23 fans could spend more than 40,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market for creating the fodder to finish the SBC. It’s an excellent price to obtain such a high-rated card. Fans can get it for an even lower price by using spare cards. If there is a shortage of resources, they can fulfill it by taking part in FUT matches.

How to fulfill the 93-rated Terrier Level Up objective?

Fans can get their hands on the 93-rated Level Up card of the Rennes star by completing an in-game objective. This objective would require them to participate in FUT matches, rather than spending any FUT coins on SBCs.

July 15th: Level Up Martin Terrier- Fans must use the 91-rated Martin Terrier Level Up card in five separate FUT matches, and the starting lineup must have three Ligue 1 players.

NOTE- Fans can complete this objective by playing any type of FUT match (Squad Battles, Division Rivals, FUT Champions). If they do it through Squad Battles, they must play at or above Semi-Pro difficulty.

Fans should obtain this FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Level Up card before EA Sports removes it from the game. If you found this exciting, click here to read everything related to EA Sports FC 24.