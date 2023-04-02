The Best Minecraft Animal Mods to Use in 2023! With Download Links!

Animals are an important part of Minecraft. They can help you in many ways, most prominently in terms of food and transportation. However, there are some mods that are going to be fun and enjoyable to use if you like to be around animals in and out of the game. This article will take a look at five of the best animal mods in Minecraft. We will rank them based on their fun factor, utility, and more!

Animal Mods in Minecraft That are the Most Fun

#5 – Doggy Talents

Are you a fan of dog training? Then this is the only mod you will need. After you get dogs in the game, install this mod to teach your pet a variety of different talents in the game. Every dog you create using this mod will give you the ability to customize its collars and leashes. You can use this mod to train your pets to hunt other creatures in the game and fetch. You can download this mod using the link given below!

Download link: Doggy Talents

#4 – Animal Crops

This mod might sound weird but it will help you grow your animals from seeds in the game. Yes, you can now GROW your animals. There are two kinds of seeds you will find with this mod, water lilies, and water seeds.

There are customizable seeds for each animal but you can use any random seeds or lillies to generate random animals of your choice.

Download link: Animals Crops

#3 – Better Animals Plus

The better animals plus mod is built for realism. If you are not satisfied with the animal choices in the game then this mod will give you more choices. Animals like squids and butterflies are among the 40 animals present in this mod. The animals have a realistic fur texture and the mod is constantly growing. You will need the Architectury mod for this one to work. The download link for that mod is within this mod.

Download link: Better Animals Plus

#2 – Mystical World

If you like mystical animals then this is the mod for you. This mod gives you many animals like owls, deer, foxes, silkworms, beetles, and the lava cat. The lava cat is only found in the Nether which is one of the best parts of this mod.

There are various recipes you can make using this mod like the stuffed aubergine. You can find the recipe on the download link along with one for this mod.

Download link: Mystical World

#1 – Mo’ Creatures

Mo creatures are the biggest mod in regards to animals. It has a large variety of cats, dogs, tigers, lions, and many more. The mod adds more than 40 mobs to the game which include animals and monsters as well. You can check out this mod and see it for yourself. You can tame all of these creatures and create a farm with the most exotic ones.

Download link: Mo’ Creatures

