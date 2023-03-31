Best Utility Mods to Use in Minecraft 2023!

Mods make Minecraft easier and better. They make our gameplay much more fascinating and add variety. Plus it is good to sit back and relax while playing the game and appreciate what the community has come up with make the game more appealing to the players. There are many mods that will provide you with new content, and make the game run smoother, and countless others that add newer mobs to the game. Now, let us quickly take a look at 5 of the best utility mods in the community right now.

Best Utility Mods One can Use in Minecraft for Convenience!

#5 – Inventory Sorter

Your inventory has a lot of things. They are scattered all over the place and finding some items you need for specific things can be a hassle. This mod makes it all easier. Now you do not need to spend time finding an item and double check every block. This inventory sorter mod categorizes every item in one block so you can have an easier time finding items you really need. You can find the download link for it below!

Download link: Inventory Sorter

#4 – Mouse Tweaks

Mouse Tweaks is one of the most important mods for people who want to stabilize their sorting and not waste time in inventory. This mod expands the click-and-drag mechanic. Therefore, it is easier for the players to manage their inventory without clicking multiple times. Even item stacking is easier with this mod. You can find the download link for this mod below.

Download link: Mouse Tweaks

#3 – Enchantment Descriptions

Magic is a really important part of the overall late-game experience in Minecraft. Therefore, a mod that lets you see what passive effect some magical enchantments have on certain items is life-saving. This mod is useful for players who delve a lot into magical enchantments. No matter how long you have been playing the game, it is impossible to remember every single enchantment’s effects. Therefore, this mod becomes essential for magic users.

Download link: Enchantment Descriptions

#2 – JourneyMap

JourneyMap is an essential mod for explorers. It maps your real-time progress as you keep on exploring and can help you keep track of your whereabouts in the game. This mod also accounts for structures and terrains so you know where certain mountains are. It is one of the best mods for exploration. You can find the download link for it below!

Download link: JourneyMap

#1 – Just Enough Items

This is the only mod you need for your sorting and managing of the inventory. It shows uses for the recipes, shows how to make those recipes, and gives you a search bar for the items you need to find. Finding what you want among an ocean of items can be a really difficult task. That is why, you need a mod that will do the sorting for you. Open the mod link below and read the feature list to find out more about the mod.

Download link: Just Enough Items

Those were all the mods that are going to make your life easier when sorting inventory or provide you with great utility in Minecraft.