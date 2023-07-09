Valorant Mobile: Latest leaks hint at new playtest, agents, maps and more

After making a massive impression in PC gaming, the renowned FPS game Valorant is making its way to mobile gaming. There is a lot of excitement among fans about this upcoming game on their smartphones. Recently, there are some intriguing leaks related to the Valorant Mobile.

The gaming community is aware of the potential of mobile gaming. After all, everyone witnessed the success of the mobile editions of renowned PC games like PUBG and Call of Duty. Now another famous multiplayer FPS game, Valorant, is getting an edition for smartphones.

So Valo fans can now enjoy their beloved first-person shooter game even while traveling on a small screen. But fans might have to wait a while before they can play Valorant Mobile, as it is expected to release in 2024. Meanwhile, there are some big rumors have surfaced on the internet.

Major updates regarding Valorant Mobile

The most crucial stage of a game’s development is the testing phase. It is done for every PC and console game, and titles for mobiles are no exception. Riot Games have already done some playtests for the Valorant Mobile in March. However, there is a new leak that suggests that soon there is going to be another test for the mobile edition.

Valorant became immensely popular among fans because of the exciting agents and maps in the game. So the developers decided to increase the catalog for the mobile edition by releasing new agents and maps. Possibly these would be exclusive to the mobile edition, but they can eventually also find their way into the PC edition.

But what fans are most eagerly waiting for is to hear some official announcement related to this game. However, sources indicate that Riot Games will provide an official update on the status of Valorant Mobile development towards the end of August. Further, many sources expect the exact date for the announcement will be August 28, 2023.

There is not much information available about this rumored announcement. But there is a possibility that the developers will also give an official release date along with the development status. Moreover, fans might also learn about its beta-testing, where fans would get to try an unfinished version of the game.

But fans should take these leaks with a grain of salt, as they can be false sometimes. They should instead wait for Riot Games to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, they can read about the “Raw Input Buffer” in the PC edition by clicking here.