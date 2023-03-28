7 of the Best Mods to Try out in Minecraft 2023 *WITH DOWNLOAD LINKS*

Minecraft is one of the best games that are susceptible to the mod community. Just like Skyrim or Fallout, the community has created so many mods that increase not only the quality of the game but also bring about more playable content. Some mods give us a quality increase while some provide more mobs. Here is a list of mods that you must have in 2023!

Minecraft Mods to Have in 2023!

#7 – JourneyMap

A minimap is a really important tool in an open-world game. The minimap in the game by default unreliable and does not have a good HUD. This mod gives you a really small and precise minimap. The best part? It shows everything you need to know about the world including the mobs, entities, and more. It is important to have information on the area you are venturing to. This mod completes that need.

Download link: JourneyMap

#6 – MoreDogs

If you are a puppy lover, this mod is essential to have! Minecraft does not have lots of variety when it comes to dog breeds. This mod fixes that need and gives you many more dogs, as you can already tell by the name of this mod. It is not an essential mod, it won’t change the way you play the game by any means. But it will definitely make your playthrough more wholesome.

Download link: MoreDogs

#5 – Decimation: Zombie Apocalypse

Zombies go well with almost any game. This mod brings you a proper zombie survival experience with zombie mobs, an abandoned and destroyed city, and blood, and gore. The reason why this is one of the best mods is that you not only have to survive the apocalypse but you also have to work with others to survive as well. You will have to find a cure to the apocalypse which makes this mod a well-built and strategized one.

Download link: Zombie Apocalypse

#4 – Physics Mod

If you would like real-life physics in Minecraft then this mod is your best bet. If you are a veteran at this game it might look a little out of place but you can easily get adjusted to it. A simple example is that when you break blocks, you won’t see smaller blocks but different chunks that are of different sizes and shapes.

In addition, it has physics applied to other elements such as water, snow, smoke, vines, and cloth. It also has ragdolling features.

Download link: Physics Mod

#3 – No Cubes Mod

Minecraft is known for block-based gameplay. You break any surface in the game and it turns into a block. Even pixels you see from far away are in the shape of blocks. What if you take the blocks away? It breaks the game. This mod aims to do exactly that. It takes away cubes and blocks from the game and smoothens everything out. For veteran players, it could feel like a bizarre experience but it is worth trying at least once.

Download link: No Cubes Mod

#2 – Vehicle Mod

You heard that right! You can now travel using vehicles in this game. It also adds a fuel refilling system that makes the game more lifelike. In terms of the base game, one can only use mobs and animals to travel fast, but now, with the help of these cars, you can travel at top speeds anywhere. You can also use them to farm and transport goods from one place to another.

Download link: Vehicle Mod

#1 – OptiFine

OptiFine is one of the best quality-of-life mods in Minecraft. It can change the way you look at the game as it refines the graphic quality of the game. Low-end PC gamers will rejoice with the use of this mod as it provides an upgrade without a hardware change. We have a guide on OptiFine here. It shows how you can download it and what features it has!

Download link: OptiFine

Like these kinds of articles documenting various mods in Minecraft? Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Minecraft content just like this!