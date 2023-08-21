“Feels like a purpose to me now” – Valkyrae reveals why inspiring girls into streaming is important for her

The renowned YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstteter reveals streaming has an important purpose in her life. It has become a way for her to inspire other girls to try their luck in the streaming scene.

Valkyrae is one of the most well-known female streamers in the world. She has over 3.95 million subscribers on YouTube, and the numbers keep increasing with each passing day. Her achievements in this field are inspiring many young girls to follow in her footsteps.

Even the 31-year-old streaming star claimed her life’s purpose is to inspire other girls. She wishes to set an excellent example for other female gamers who aspire to be prominent figures in the gaming or streaming industry.

“I feel like it’s kind of like, feels like a purpose to me now. Like kind of setting like a good idea. So I think that’s what keeps me going and keeps me doing it.”

Valkyrae wants to inspire girls to come out of the shadows

Hofstteter is the global ambassador for the major UK-based fitness brand, Gymshark. As part of this collaboration, the YouTube Queen did a fun video with Gymshark, where she revealed a lot about herself. But the most intriguing segment was when she talked about inspiring girls.

Valkyrae claimed many people told her that gaming is not meant for girls. But it made her feel strange, as she has been playing video games from a young age. She believes girls are not getting proper recognition in the gaming community, but it’s changing since women like her are taking the spotlight.

“I just feel like my generation started with gaming. So I recognized that there are a lot more people like females [who are] gaming than people recognize. They start coming out of the shadows when they see girls streaming and like girls becoming owners of organizations and stuff.”

So when the 31-year-old witnessed her impact on the girls in the gaming community, it became her purpose to inspire more girls to become successful figures like her. This purpose motivates her to work towards further success as a streamer.

“I think that’s what keeps me going and keeps me doing it. Otherwise, I don’t think I’d be able to do it all if wasn’t for fans and stuff like coming up to me and telling me like hey like you changed my life kind of thing.”

Valkyrae is one of the most beloved female streamers. It would be interesting to see what other milestones she would cross in her career.