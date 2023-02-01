What are Agencies in GTA Online and are they worth it?

GTA Online provides multiple avenues for income generation and Agencies are one of them. Released as part of the “The Contract” update in late 2021, Agencies are a set of properties that players can buy to experience the Dr. Dre-themed content. Purchasing one allows players to team up with Franklin who has now turned “legitimate” with a “Celebrities Solutions Agency” (or Agency for short). Here’s how it works.

What GTA Online Agencies provide

An Agency can be bought in one of four locations:

Little Seoul – $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals – $2,145,000

Rockford Hills – $2,415,000

Hawick – $2,830,000

Optional upgrades for Agencies include:

Art – 3 different options: $195,000 – $340,000

Wallpaper – 9 different options: $187,500 – $442,500

Highlight – 9 different options each for $100,000

Armory – $720,000

Accommodation – $275,000

Vehicle Workshop – $800,000

Agencies primarily serve as the base of operations for Franklin and the player to carry out missions. After working through a few contracts, players will get to retrieve Dr. Dre’s phone which has his unreleased mixes on it.

Completing these contracts isn’t the most profitable, and should be prioritized only to experience the new content. The best perks of having an Agency actually come from the Armory and Vehicle Workshop. Having an Armory in the building allows players to restock on everything they need including kevlar.

Imani Tech

Owning an Agency also gives players access to contact abilities that allow them to go invisible in a 500m radius. This invisibility extends to people in a player’s organization and can be triggered for a price by calling Imani.

Imani Tech is also a useful perk of owning an Agency. This is a special category of upgrades that players can apply to select cars:

Missile Lock-On Jammer – $400,000

Remote Control Unit – $235,000

Armor Plating – $150,000

Primary Weapons – $297,000

Slick Proximity Mine – $135,000

Owning an Agency isn’t exactly the best business in terms of revenue generation, but serves as a base for enjoying the new content. Aside from the Security and VIP contracts, the biggest upside to having an Agency is the contact abilities gained by calling Imani and Franklin. Those in the GTA Online early-game, looking to make money quickly should hold off buying an Agency for later

