After a Year Since His Untimely Demise, Joesthetics’ Bodybuilder Best Friend, Noel Deyzel, Pens an Emotional Note

The bodybuilding world has witnessed some of the most tragic occurrences in the form of athlete deaths. One of the poignant ones last year was the unfortunate demise of Jo Lindner, a.k.a. Joesthetics. The young fitness icon had paved his way into the hearts of millions before he met his ill-fated end.

The news that made waves across the internet was first announced by his good friend and fellow bodybuilder, Noel Deyzel. Known for his positive and uplifting content that several fitness enthusiasts grew to love and respect, he admitted being devastated at his friend’s state.

Now, a year later, Deyzel looked back at his demise and memories with grace and a heart full of emotions. He shared some pictures he had clicked with Lindner, along with a heartfelt note about how he felt.

“As time passes and I reflect on our conversations and memories, I realise just how truly impactful you were on my life.”

Lindner was only 30 when he passed away due to a suspected aneurysm. His girlfriend, Nicha, had revealed the harrowing account of what happened right before he took his last breath. Since then, she has been keeping his spirit alive with his dream business and agenda of fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOEL DEYZEL (@noeldeyzel_bodybuilder)

Deyzel had, meanwhile, spent an extended period in Thailand, where Lindner passed, and was treated as a family member of the deceased bodybuilding icon. Now that it has been a year since the tragedy, he wanted to do something special to honor his best friend.

“To uphold and honor his legacy we put together a memorial video of some vlogs that have never been uploaded and the first part of five just got uploaded so go check it out…”

The star was not alone in remembering Lindner, his antics, and his contributions to the fitness world. Deyzel’s tear-jerking post brought in several big names in the industry who remembered the late icon for who he was.

The bodybuilding world united along with Noel Deyzel to remember Joesthetics

Joesthetics went down as one of the most enigmatic bodybuilders in the history of the sport. Something about his wild charm attracted many popular fitness icons who grew close to him.

Deyzel’s post first got Johny Muenster to keep his spirit alive.

“OUR BRAZZA PUS(H)ING US FROM HEAVEN…”

Fitness icon Granny Guns vowed to never dim his memory.

“Gone but NEVER forgotten. Legends never die…”

Bodybuilding sensation Jesse James West also recalled his good friend and their memories.

“Forever an amazing soul…”

Music producer Jon Asher also chimed in on the nostalgia.

“What a good dude he was. RIP Brazza.”

Lastly, fitness model Allen Shade expressed his gratitude towards Lindner and their friendship.

“Got the honor of calling him a friend. Truly was a(n) amazing soul”

Joesthetics left a big void in the hearts of fitness enthusiasts who still couldn’t stomach the fact that it’d been a year since the fateful day. His impact on the community speaks volumes as the disbelief surrounding his demise still burns fresh in the hearts of fans. Regardless, icons like Deyzel have been working hard to keep his legacy alive and well.