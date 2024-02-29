Remembering the Late George Peterson III, Chris Bumstead Penned an Inspirational Note Under On-Stage Rival’s Tribute

The Mr. Olympia Classic Physique category has witnessed some of the greatest competitors go head to head in a battle of aesthetics. Chris Bumstead emerged as a champion in 2019, but that year also saw two other competitors put up a tough fight. One of his biggest onstage rivals, Breon Ansley, and late bodybuilder George Peterson III played a crucial role in shaping his future.

In a heartwarming tribute, personal trainer Justin Miller remembered how his then-client Peterson battled it out with Bumstead and Ansley. That year presented a tough challenge, with the other two competitors dominating the Classic Physique scene. However, the late bodybuilder had come in with the best package ever. While he still stood third, there was no denying that the differences were hair-thin.

Remembering how Peterson rose to popularity, Miller admitted that losing to Ansley at NY Pro and Mr. Olympia sometime around 2016–2017 only fueled the fire in him. However, things changed in 2019 when he brought his best physique to the stage. While many rooted for Bumstead at the time, Miller begged to differ.

The 2019 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique was special for many reasons. The coach confessed that at the risk of facing flak from bodybuilding enthusiasts, he and Peterson felt more threatened by Ansley at the time than Bumstead. While his client did his best and deserved to win at the time, Ansley was a dangerous challenger.

“George would get 3rd that year but truth be told we both in our hearts knew George was the best one. Cbum was still coming on and he leveled up in 2020 and became the most dominant Classic Champion ever…”

At the time, Bumstead had dethroned reigning champion Ansley, but the top 3 remained the same for years. Peterson was dedicated to the sport because of his love and passion. His demise in 2021 left a hole in the bodybuilding community. It also raised questions about the extreme lengths that athletes often go to, to win.

The lengthy post witnessed many condolences and heartfelt messages from fellow bodybuilders and fans. Bumstead took the time to not only share the anecdote on his Instagram story but also penned a thoughtful note.

“I’ll be the first to say that “split decision” victory in 2019 with George and Breon pushed me to be the champion I am today. Graceful for both these guys”

Chris Bumstead still shares a friendly camaraderie with his biggest rival

Bumstead doesn’t hold grudges against his competitors. He instead considers them his source of motivation, being constantly fueled to work harder. While in current times, it’s Brazilian Hulk Ramon Dino, whom he often collaborates with, his initial years were marked by his rivalry with Breon Ansley.

After a lot of banter and jabs, the duo grew close over the years. Recently, Ansley put up a throwback of them competing up on stage but got the year wrong. Bumstead then joked around and corrected him. With a friendly jibe about getting old, they showed fans the true meaning of sportsmanship by being friends.