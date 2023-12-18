In Search of ‘The Best Medicine’, Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Science Behind the ‘Domino Effect’ of Laughter

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a selfie with the winner Brandon Curry for the Pro Bodybuilding Arnold Classic during the Arnold Classic Finals at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. 01 Arnold Sports Festival Day 3 Ags. Credits : USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger has embarked upon a mission to uncover the best medicine that would benefit fitness enthusiasts across the world. He has championed the idea of healthy living along with a positive attitude towards progress. And now, he seems to have found a science-backed solution with long-term health benefits.

As the popular saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. And now, Schwarzenegger is here with receipts and proof that the saying holds some truth. And while consistent movement and proper diet are equally important for one’s physical and mental well-being, laughter has more impact than we give it credit for.

According to the study ‘A 15-Year Follow-Up Study of Sense of Humor and Causes of Mortality’, a healthy dose of laughter resulted in increased longevity. How does a good joke help you live longer? Schwarzenegger classifies this as a theory that works on the ‘domino effect’.

“laughter reduces stress while increasing the feel-good hormones that can help support a healthier immune system”

Relaxed muscles, a good hit of dopamine, and an overall enjoyable environment contribute to one’s well-being. The experiment interestingly also presented a discrepancy in the results among different sexes. And while that is a whole new field to explore, there’s no denying that laughter holds immense benefits.

“Consider this your reminder that no matter what is going on in life, try to find something to laugh about — even if it’s laughing at yourself”

With this study, Schwarzenegger has just presented more opportunities to open up, laugh, and make others smile. Being an entertainer himself, the Austrian Oak has never missed an opportunity to make others smile. Whether it involves re-enacting one of his hits or if it’s doing something good for society.

Arnold Schwarzenegger rings in the holidays with a special tradition

For over three decades, Schwarzenegger has been living up to his philanthropic nature every Christmas. The holidays are a good time to give back and the star couldn’t be more grateful about being included in America. Recalling how his fitness community at Gold’s Gym welcomed him with open arms, his Christmas in the US was memorable.

Now, he makes it a point to donate gifts and spend time with kids at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre. Every year, he interacts with fans and imparts wisdom, invoking a thousand smiles among them. And that’s the ideal Christmas one would want to aim for.