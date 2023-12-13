“This Week I Kick Back”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Applauds Village Member’s ‘Fantastic Comeback’ With His Daily Challenge

Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Xxx Terminator325 Jpg Usa Ca

Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to create a community determined to make positive changes in their lives. With the help of various social media forums and his newsletter ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, he interacts with fans, offering advice or words of encouragement. And a recent instance was just that.

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger recently pointed out how one shouldn’t wait for the new year to begin with resolutions. Therefore, he introduced the ‘Finish Strong Challenge’ for those who wish to get fit but don’t know when and where to begin. So far, the response has been terrific, with one village member impressing the 76-year-old with their zeal.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0hhm27ya4r/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger asked fans to tag him on social media once they completed the daily task of the challenge. One such fitness enthusiast took to ‘X’ to report to the star about his extraordinary case. User @RTolive13 proudly presented the amount of weight he lifted and the number of reps he pulled despite having COVID-19.

“This week I kick back.”

Acknowledging that it was an impressive feat indeed, Schwarzenegger was quick to send in words of encouragement and penned:

“Fantastic Comeback!“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1734653688738873368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Austrian Oak has always been on the lookout for enthusiastic people keen on making a difference. He often points out how consistency is the key when it comes to developing healthy habits. And since Schwarzenegger practices what he preaches, fans know how he makes sure to sweat it out in the gym, be it rain or sunshine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger impresses with his consistency

The best part about being a member of the Pump Club is the acceptance among the community. Schwarzenegger once confessed in one of his newsletters that he also sometimes found it difficult to get out of bed in the morning. Empathy, in such cases, goes a long way. Yet, the FUBAR star admitted that he wouldn’t miss a workout session no matter what.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDdlVvPac8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A video from the famous Mecca of bodybuilding, Gold’s Gym Venice, went viral last year when Schwarzenegger performed sets of chest press. The 76-year-old hunk sweated it out in a festive sweater while people stood in awe of his dedication. And that’s precisely why he’s one of the best the sport has ever seen, for not only putting in the work but also enabling others to do so.