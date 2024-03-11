Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Lesser-Known Facts on Whether ‘Men and Women Respond Differently to Exercise’

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

When it comes to enhancing personal fitness, is there one way that works sufficiently for men and another for women? To answer this question, 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger came up with some facts in his recent newsletter on Arnold’s Pump Club.

In his newsletter, Arnold points out that when one consistently exercises, ie: men or women, significant results will be achieved. However, this does not mean that both genders respond to the exercise similarly. This is where a twist ensues according to research.

In research conducted, scientists examined more than 400,000 adults and found that regular exercise reduced women’s mortality risk by 24 percent, while men saw a 15 percent drop. Moreover, what was also seen is that women witnessed more protection. They require less exercise than men to achieve similar or better results.

“New research suggests that women might see more longevity benefits from exercise — and require less time in the gym — than men.”

In addition, Arnold cites that scientists found that women need only around 140 minutes of low-intensity exercise. This not only improves their lifestyle but also maximizes longevity.

However, for the same results, men need to train for more than 300 minutes a week. Arnold further states that the required amount of exercise to augment life expectancy is even less if you perform extreme workouts.

“The research suggests that men can improve their longevity by 20 percent with approximately 100 minutes per week of either moderate or intense exercise, whereas women can receive the same boost with only about 50 minutes of intense exercise.”

Therefore, in conclusion, Arnold states that scientists aren’t certain why less is more for women. It could be the physical disparities between both genders. Men, in general, have larger hearts, greater lung capacity, and lean muscle. This could be the reasons and differences as to why women seem more receptive to exercise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed why strength training is important for women

In an edition of his newsletter, the former bodybuilder addressed concerns from his village members through a Q&A session. One of the members sought help from the Austrian Oak and asked about their wife not wanting to attempt strength training due to fear of growing too muscular.

The member’s wife refused to work with weights because resistance training increased muscle growth. Schwarzenegger, however, knew the benefits of including resistance training in one’s routine. He suggested the fan to give their wife a reality check with one statement:

“I think one thing to remind people is that they won’t get big overnight.”

In continuation, Arnold suggested having visual inspirations on hand so that the wife would have someone to look up to. And also, to describe the benefits of strength training. It helped reinforce bone density, which in turn kept the body robust. Arnold also followed these and as a result, was one of the highlights of Schwarzenegger’s body health.