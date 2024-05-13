Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled the Limitations of Aerobic Exercises, Compared to Weight Training

Many bodybuilding fans and professionals have had numerous disputes over the ideal training strategy. Since there are so many possibilities, gym users are frequently confused about which procedure will provide them with the most benefits. Mike Mentzer also participated in this discussion, and according to a resurfaced audio tape shared on Heavy Duty College’s YouTube channel, the pioneer of HIT chose weight training over aerobics.

According to studies, aerobics is a type of physical exercise that combines stretching and strength training exercises with the purpose of improving general fitness. The former icon also stated that it was called “Total Fitness” since it improved skeletal muscular strength, flexibility, endurance building, lean mass maintenance, and positive self-image.

Likewise, Mentzer believed that, like weight training, aerobics can also help you acquire all of these benefits to their full potential. The late icon spilled the beans on aerobic workouts, saying:

“Aerobic activity does next to nothing to provide for increased skeletal muscle strength; in fact, by overworking certain few muscles to the exclusion of working others at all. Aerobics can create imbalances in the skeletal muscular system, which increases the likelihood of injuries.”

Workouts that are both intense and frequent have long been recommended by Mentzer. In his opinion, the best way to train for peak performance is to challenge oneself physically by doing as many repetitions as possible in each set.

However, he has always cautioned against the dangers of overtraining, comparing it with the experience of a set failure. When an individual overtrains in aerobics exercises, they risk creating imbalances that hinder their body’s natural ability to recuperate. In order for muscular growth to occur, hypertrophy must first occur spontaneously; otherwise, there is no use in undergoing more extensive exercise than necessary.

For those who enjoy aerobics, the distinction that the late legend emphasizes is critical. On the other hand, even though Mentzer had a longstanding preference for weight training, he did say that Nautilus machine training was superior to free weights at one point.

Mike Mentzer’s preferred way of workout

Arthur Jones served as a significant inspiration for Mike Mentzer, the pioneer of HIT. Jones also created the Nautilus machines, which the late legend adapted as he left behind free weights. While many reputable bodybuilders have a traditional fan base and use free weights, Mentzer chose machine training because he believed it was the superior choice.

The main reason Mentzer recommended this form of exercise to his followers was that it provided the most benefits when compared to free weights. The Nautilus machines had even helped Mentzer develop his massive physique. He wasn’t completely against any bodybuilding practices, but always tried to keep his followers up to date on procedures that have altered dramatically owing to numerous factors.