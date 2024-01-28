After an Arduous Hair Transplant, Chris Bumstead Returned to His Training Ground With a ‘Raw’ Leg Workout

Chris Bumstead experienced some of his most eventful moments in the last few months. From becoming the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion to stepping into fatherhood, the jacked Canadian is riding his highs and lows smoothly. And now, after a long hiatus, he’s back to training in his gym.

In a recent YouTube video, the icon walked fans through his intense leg workout while still experiencing the after-effects of his break. Apart from it being the festive season, his extended break also came courtesy of a hair transplant procedure that banned him from the gym for a month.

The ‘raw’ leg workout started with Bumstead performing some split squats and hamstring curls. He combined those with some heavy weights for added intensity. Immediately, the bodybuilding icon felt uneasy and tired, attributing it to his long gap in training. Nevertheless, he pushed through and moved on to performing Nordic curls.

Bumstead’s aim this year was to strengthen his knees in particular. After suffering from a series of issues pertaining to the part, his focus is to raise the endurance of his knees. He also revealed that he was going on a 12-day vacation, snowboarding in Aspen. Therefore, body strength was integral.

“Got to make sure I bulletproof these for that. Probably my favorite thing to do outside of day-to-day life [is] snowboarding…I can’t f****ng wait to get out there, so priming my body.”

The icon then continued to exercise while noting his observations on how his body felt. Given how he had extended his break and didn’t work out often, if at all, Bumstead noted how his body still adapted to the changes. While he had a tough time performing multiple sets and felt his body getting sore, he knew he’d be in control by the time Olympia rolled in.

“It’s just literally moving that much; they’re not used to it. So your body… like nervous system builds an ability to push longer and harder and stronger as you train it.”

In the end, he wrapped up with a couple of crunches on the bar as he completely exhausted himself. Ever since his aesthetic procedure, the icon has been finding it tough to push himself toward his fitness goals. But since he’s persistent, Bumstead always finds a way.

How did the hair transplant turn out for Chris Bumstead?

After winning his fifth title, Bumstead decided to treat himself by getting a hair transplant in Turkey. The procedure was detailed but extremely painful. The icon revealed how it involved injecting needles to numb the head, picking out all the hair, and putting it all back in.

The entire procedure took about 8 and 1/2 hours total. He later wasn’t allowed to work out since sweat on his head could mess with the transplant. Despite all this, he got through his slump and is now on his way to training harder than before.