“Jab You Full of These Needles”: Chris Bumstead Recalls ‘Painful’ Procedure That Forced Him Into an Extended Break

Chris Bumstead truly couldn’t catch a breath after his 5th Mr. Olympia title. The icon went from sweeping the stage and bagging the gold to an intense medical procedure within a few weeks. Throughout this, the bodybuilder had some sacrifices to make. The biggest being a change in his routine.

In a recent vlog, Bumstead recounted his experience of getting a hair transplant. While it was quite demanding physically, the icon felt that it was worth the pain. In about 6 months, he believed that fans should be able to witness a new look upon his crown. But until then, he’d be sporting a bald look.

For this particular hair transplant session, Bumstead flew out to Turkey in what seemed like a partnership deal with the clinic. This being his first time with such an experience, the 28-year-old champion admitted that the entire procedure was quite time-consuming and painful.

“The procedure is pretty like painful. You lie on your back and they jab you full of these needles to freeze your head and just that hurt like a f****ng b***h”

Getting into the details, Bumstead explained that the procedure involved picking out all the hair and putting it all back in, one strand at a time. This alone took them about 9000 ‘drills’ in the head. All this while he lay flat on the hospital bed for hours.

“It’s a pretty intense procedure, I’m not going to lie. But it’s not the end of the world. It was 8 and 1/2 hours total that I was in the hospital doing that in the procedure room, so long, but my hairline looks pretty clean”

However, awkward hair growth phase aside, Bumstead mentioned that the procedure demanded he take a 30-day break to avoid sweat and stress on his head. And that affected his routine to a huge extent.

A change in routine that didn’t suit Chris Bumstead

Following the elaborate transplant, Bumstead couldn’t resume training and had to take time off to recover from the procedure and the Olympia. The break, it seems, invoked a change in his physique that the bodybuilder was not happy about.

In multiple Instagram posts, the Canadian icon spoke up on how he truly felt about losing multiple days of training. For someone who was used to working out every day, a month-long break shook up his schedule and his gains. However, the new year will bring a new workout plan, and Bumstead aims to get jacked and defined in 2024.