After Controversial Studies, Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends His Take on Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil supplements are on the news again, except this time for skeptical reasons associated with heart health. Joining the debate, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who previously raved about the Omega-3 fatty acid-rich food, had his two cents to share.

In his recent newsletter, he talked about several research-based articles on the ill effects of fish oil. Healthy individuals who consumed it for a prolonged time reportedly showed symptoms of stroke and heart issues.

But before throwing fish oil out the window for its supposedly dangerous side effects, Schwarzenegger wanted to review these studies in full context. The research article on the regular use of fish oil tracked more than 400,000 people using the supplement for 12 years. And while the results did show increased chances of atrial fibrillation, there was a catch.

“The researchers did not track the dose, frequency, or composition of the fish oil used by participants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

Additionally, the researchers also did not observe a consistent source of fish oil or related supplements. Instead, some used prescription-based oils, while others seemed to have used over-the-counter, non-tested substitutes that may have caused quality control issues.

In general, good quality Omega-3 fatty acid supplements are popular for boosting brain development. Good fats are also beneficial for heart health, which meant the research mentioned above was a controversial piece of work.

“Still, it’s important to note that research on fish oil supplements is mixed depending on your health needs (to be clear, fish is healthy, but the use of supplements is less clear).”

Time and again, Schwarzenegger has discussed the importance of purchasing and consuming good quality supplements. This condition held true in this situation where bad quality fish oil supplements could cause bigger problems than one could anticipate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Issued a Guide on Checking Supplement Quality

While having a good diet plan and a workout routine is essential in any fitness enthusiast’s life, supplements can help fill in the gaps for the lack of nutrients. However, with the market having several choices and an overload of various supplements, it’s difficult to opt for the right one.

Schwarzenegger once talked about this issue while offering a checklist to pick the correct kind of supplement. The general rule of thumb is to look for an NSF Certified For Sport or Informed Sport-approved supplement. In other instances, even the labels could be inaccurate, and the certification helps filter the doubtful options out.