Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How ‘Conversational Pace’ of Aerobic Exercises Leads to Maximum Fat Loss

In the world of bodybuilding and fitness, the subject of how to lose fat has always generated a lot of interest. The late bodybuilding icon Mike Mentzer also supposedly recommended a certain method for losing weight. A channel named Mike Mentzer, which is not an official channel, posted the legend’s famous words on YouTube.

A variety of fat-burning methods exist. Mike Mentzer, on the other hand, preferred to accomplish it by running more miles. According to the late icon, running burns more calories, and this calorie deduction will ultimately lead to fat loss.

“Jogging a mile burns 100 to 120 calories, or roughly 15 calories a minute.”

Although Mentzer claimed that running is the most effective fat-burning activity, he also talked about bicycling. In the contemporary world, many fitness enthusiasts bike to lose fat. This even helps to keep the individual going, as biking around the block is more fun than running.

However, Mentzer brought out the fact that a moderate 8–13 mph bike ride burns just around 8 calories per minute. In the end, it’s up to the individual to decide how they want to commit to an aerobic exercise method.



The late legend, however, underlines the need to maintain a regular pace while engaging in these aerobic exercises. Mentzer further suggested that not maintaining the pace can make the exercise completely opposite for the body.

“If you’re breathless, you’re increasing the proportion of sugar being burned for fuel and decreasing the use of body fat. If you can’t talk easily while jogging or bicycling, you are working too intensely. Perform your aerobics at what is called a conversational pace, and you will be using up to 90% fat as fuel.”

Aerobic exercises surely maximize fat reduction, as per Mentzer, and in addition, they also provide a lot of other health benefits. Strength and stamina are two things that aerobic exercise seems to boost. Additional benefits include a decreased likelihood of developing hypertension, strokes, diabetes, and many other conditions brought on by excess body fat. Good cardiovascular exercise has many physical advantages, but it may also improve an individual’s mental health.

Mike Mentzer on another factor involving fat loss

Bodybuilding legend Mike Mentzer once argued that exercise alone is insufficient to regulate fat loss. Calories were the main emphasis of the bodybuilding icon, who believed that all calories, regardless of consumption, should be burned off via moderate-intensity activity.

Mentzer emphasized the need to maintain a good diet, regardless of the way the calories were consumed. According to him, one would never see any outcomes regarding fat reduction until they altered their calorie consumption. The best way to stay healthy, as per the icon, is to maintain a healthy diet and to do a proper workout.