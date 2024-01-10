Jay Cutler Kicks Off His New Year With His Mr. Olympia Routine for a Killer Chest Day

The New Year brings new resolutions and the drive to stay fit through the year. And bodybuilding veteran Jay Cutler is all set to share his workout tips with fans for getting a good pump. Along with the plethora of advice surrounding training and diet, Cutler also takes his fans on a journey through his day at the gym for a closer look.

Advertisement

In a recent video, the four-time Mr. Olympia walked fitness enthusiasts through his killer chest day at the gym. Since it is the beginning of the year, he wanted his first day to start with a bang. Comprised of various exercises, Cutler hoped that his routine might spark some motivation for those just getting started.

To warm up, Cutler introduces his unorthodox start to his routine. Instead of diving straight into the chest exercises, the bodybuilding veteran focused on his weaker body parts. In this case, it was his calves. With the help of some standing seated raises, the former Mr. Olympia geared up for the rest of the training session.

Advertisement

Cutler always makes sure to keep his repetition range anywhere between seven and twelve. This technique gives him an optimum result while testing his strength and challenging him to level up at every step. He begins his chest day with a few sets at the hammer press while recommending the Nautilus machine as a substitute.

“I’m going to the point where I get a pretty good burn, so like I said… the volume’s back down, but I’m not training to failure.”

Unlike late legend Mike Mentzer, the four-time Mr. Olympia prefers volume training over the heavy-duty routine. Although he isn’t against the latter, he believed that more sets and stopping before muscle failure worked better for him. Paired with his lifestyle and workout quirks, volume training was the right choice for Cutler to grow in size.

“I’m not doing a tremendous amount of weight. Everything’s pretty controlled. If you know, my reps are a little short, so I’m really just trying to contract the muscle, keep that constant tension, and move through it.”

Advertisement

Cutler ends his workout on a high note, with some pullovers, dumbbell bench movements, and cardio to wrap things up. He leaves fitness enthusiasts with a tip to replenish with a hearty pre-workout meal an hour before an intense session. Throughout his session, the veteran maintained his stance on not picking up too much weight. And there’s a carefully thought-out reason for that.

Jay Cutler advises picking what one can chew at the gym

It’s easy to get swayed by adrenaline during an intense workout session at the gym. However, Cutler once issued a friendly reminder to keep one’s limits in check, especially while adding weights to the workout.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0xyl6TOnua/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During an arm day at the gym, the 50-year-old noted how he was careful about the weights he picked for his workouts. While he was aware of his potential, he preferred not to go overboard. With age and varying physical capabilities, Cutler’s main concern was to keep his workouts injury-free. Hence, the veteran chose safe techniques over show-off.