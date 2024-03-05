After Winning the Arnold Classic 2024, Hadi Choopan Receives a Heartwarming Message From Coach Hany Rambod With Derek Lunsford

After a disappointing Olympia season, Hadi Choopan came back with a bang, winning the Arnold Classic 2024 with better conditioning. This win has immediately raised his stakes for the next championship. His coach, Hany Rambod, was also incredibly proud of his protege’s dedication and result.

Rambod has been responsible for shaping some of the jaw-dropping physiques of the bodybuilding world. From yesteryear icons like Jay Cutler and Phil Heath to modern-day champions like Chris Bumstead, Hadi Choopan, and Derek Lunsford, he has them all covered. He now had more work cut out for himself as the season progressed. Until then, Rambod was overjoyed to see his work pay off.

Dedicating an Instagram post to Choopan’s win, the photo featured the winner standing next to the coach and fellow bodybuilder, Lunsford. Rambod spoke highly of his trainees, admiring all the hard work they put in. Giving way to ‘Motivational Monday,’ he cited the example of the two beasts and how they constantly strived to do better.

“The pure, focused energy from these two Champions is absolutely mind bending. Brothers off the stage and Warriors on it!”

With a message meant to fire up the bodybuilders, Rambod cheered for Choopan and Lunsford. The next stop was Mr. Olympia 2024, and both were ready to battle each other for the Sandow. Seeing the message his coach had for him and his competitor, Choopan wrote a heartwarming comment.

“The best time”

Previously, the Men’s Open at Mr. Olympia 2023 saw one of the biggest disappointments when Choopan lost to Lunsford. While fans were divided, causing a lot of controversy and debate, he vowed to return with full force.

Will Mr. Olympia 2024 be the year of redemption for Hadi Choopan?

The Persian Wolf clinched the prestigious Sandow in 2022 and made a beeline for it in the upcoming year. While he tried his best, coming in with a stellar package, Lunsford took home the title in 2023, leading to his fans’ disapproval of the championship.

After some drama and calling fans out for criticizing his comerade, Lunsford, Choopan put in the work for his next show. The Arnold Classic was a way for him to redeem, after his previous loss. Now with the title in his bag, bodybuilding enthusiasts are excited to see what’s next.