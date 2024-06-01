Chris Bumstead Comes Clean on Pursuing ‘Regenerative’ Therapy Sought by Ronnie Coleman and Dexter Jackson

Regenerative therapy in medicine has caught on as a trend in several arenas, particularly among athletes who often sustain significant injuries over time. Chris Bumstead recently dove deeper into this subject as he dipped his toes into this form of therapy.

In his recent Instagram post, Bumstead opened up about seeking medical help for recovery in the form of stem cell therapy. He worked with his trusted doctor, Dr. Adeel Khan, whom he often went to for his sport-specific concerns.

In the lengthy caption, the Canadian Bodybuilder talked about his recent visit to Mexico to see Dr. Khan and get on board for some recovery treatment.

Being a successful bodybuilder and winning five Mr. Olympia titles in a row meant workout plans designed to push to extreme levels. However, that did not seem to bode well for Bumstead in the long run, who battled an autoimmune disease apart from sustaining many injuries.

Before going up on stage for his fifth Classic Physique title, Bumstead had suffered a lat tear that almost set him back on his journey. Yet, in the caption, he noted how working with Dr. Khan and stem cell therapy has helped him recuperate immediately.

“I saw @dr.akhan last year at the beginning of my prep for some regenerative medicine such as stem cells and even with the chaos of my lat tear that was the best I had felt at the end of a prep with a lot of my blood markers showing improvement.”

Bumstead is no ordinary bodybuilder who goes where the crowd does, especially in terms of seeking appropriate healthcare. He revealed that stem cells had become an option only after he read up on and extensively researched their role in muscle recovery. While it’s still a treatment that costs an arm and a leg for many, he believes in a better future with more accessibility for it.

“I put my body through a lot trying to be the best, so I’m also working on doing everything I can to take care of my health on the back end…”

Stem cell therapy is not new in the bodybuilding field as several veterans like Dexter Jackson, Milos Sarcev, and Ronnie Coleman have been seeking it. Both Jackson and Coleman have even documented their journeys through their treatment as they pursued it for various injuries.

Just like Chris Bumstead, veterans also saw an improvement in their physique

Stem cell therapy could just become the hot topic of the athletic world, growing more and more popular for its healing benefits. Several veteran bodybuilders heading toward their senior years have observed how it rejuvenated their sore and hurt muscles over time.

It’s no secret that Coleman’s injuries and mishaps over the years have been nothing short of a tragedy. Yet, when he recently began his stem cell treatment and recovery therapy in Dubai, things got a lot better for the legend.

Walking with minimal help, noticing a change in his posture and muscles, witnessing an improvement in injuries – Coleman credited all of these to his new medical procedure.