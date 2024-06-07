Mike Mentzer Once Revealed His Four-Day Split Routine for Maximum Gains

Bodybuilding offers a range of workout routines to anyone looking to achieve the ideal physique. There are also many fitness experts who have made significant contributions to the sport and the community through their professional expertise. This list includes Mike Mentzer, who was considered to be much ahead of his time because of the findings he left behind for bodybuilding.

In 2023, Heavy Duty College on YouTube posted a revived recording of the late legend in which he shares his own workout routine, which is especially for those who have come a long way in their training path to advance in the sport. Mentzer outlines his four-day split program in the following manner, saying:

“The scheme is to work half the body on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays off for rest.”

The former Mr. America frequently utilized the HIT method, but he never missed an opportunity to give his body proper rest. He never believed that remaining in the gym and working out beyond his limits for an extended period of time would assist his body, as muscle hypertrophy was at the top of his priority list for achieving that Greek God figure.

The first workout he does is for his chest, shoulders, and triceps, with each body component going through four to six sets of exercises. He trained his chest with cable crossovers and inclined presses, his shoulders with nautilus laterals and bent over laterals, and his triceps with triceps pressdowns and nautilus triceps extensions.

Mentzer’s back training routine begins with Nautilus behind-neck torso, then progresses to close-grip underhand pulldowns followed by rows. During this regimen, he also performs shrugs and upright rows before moving on to his bicep training, which includes the Naulitus curls. The former Mr. America then begins his leg workouts, which include leg extensions, leg presses, and leg curls.

The late icon has revealed his complete training regimen, including the aforementioned exercises; however, Mentzer advises his followers not to overtrain themselves, as going above four to six sets per exercise is not worth it. He has always favored HIT, but he consistently stressed the importance of not going beyond a specific level that an individual can tolerate, as this might lead to major health issues.

Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled the Side Effects of Overtraining

Overtraining has always plagued the fitness world, and it may result in major health consequences, beginning with something as simple as excessive muscle discomfort. This is a widespread problem, and Mike Mentzer once mentioned it, since many people neglect the reality that overtraining will not result in an ideal physique.

The former icon also cited Dr. Kenneth Cooper’s studies, which found that his purest patients who had never smoked or drank in their lives had heart disease and cancer. Mentzer uses the sun as an example of overtraining, stating that up to a certain point in time, high-intensity sunlight stress will result in a suntan; however, continuing beyond a specific limit might produce sunburn.