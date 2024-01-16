Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on How Strength Training Reduces the “Mortality Risk” While Also Giving Exercises for the Same

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always vouched for anything and everything that comes with long-term health benefits. In a recent observation on leading a healthy life, he speaks about strength training. Performing strength training can help your muscle mass at any age. It develops much stronger bones, manages multiple chronic conditions, and improves quality and longevity of life.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger discusses how strength training helps reduce mortality risk. He discusses this with an example of people who smoke. It is known that smoking is harmful, a reason for multiple diseases, and shortens our lifespan. If one cuts down on smoking, the chances of living longer are higher. Arnold hence mentions that, while cutting down on habits that are not good for you, you should also add habits that make a difference in your life. The small things you begin offer a higher longevity boost than the pump.

A 20-year study was conducted that provided some astonishing results. Arnold, however, states that those who were part of the study performed resistance training only once or twice weekly, which can significantly boost your lifespan.

“A 20-year study on more than 400,000 people found that strength training decreases mortality risk by 40 percent. That’s the same type of improvement seen when comparing non-smokers to people who smoke half a pack per day.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking to improve your health, strength training should be your utmost priority. While every other form of workout routine is good, strength training has a higher significance and impact on longevity.

“One hour per week of cardio will reduce your mortality risk by approximately 15 percent.”

Combining both weights and cardio will be better than doing them separately. Strength training uses one or more muscle groups to undergo specific tasks like squatting or weightlifting. The Austrian Oak has also shared an efficient workout plan to help his fellow fitness enthusiasts with strength training.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a workout plan for an impactful strength training session

Regular strength training helps improve your flexibility and strength and reduces the risk of injuries, among various other advantages. In the same edition of his newsletter, the former California governor shared an efficient full-body workout plan to perform strength training.

The workout shared by the former bodybuilder consists of exercises that will build strength and muscle in the entire body over time. He suggests doubling the number of reps in your workout routine. However, single-arm and leg movements are the best way to test your body and strength.

Start with the dumbbell reverse lunges for your legs with 2 sets of 10 reps. Then train your arms with the dumbbell row for 2 sets of 12 reps. Continue by doing the dumbbell alternating overhead press for 2 sets again for 12 reps. The dumbbell kickstand straight-leg deadlift will be your next set for 2 sets for 8 reps, and the fifth and last routine would be the dumbbell core twist for 2 sets for 15 reps.

Arnold suggests completing the first exercise, taking a break, and repeating it for a second set. You can then move on to the next exercise and repeat the process.