Hadi Choopan Wins Arnold Classic 2024

The Arnold Classic 2024 saw some tough competitors on stage bring their best packaging that night. However, there was one winner to rule them all, and it was the popular choice among both judges and the audience, Hadi Choopan.

Advertisement

The competition witnessed a lot of ups and downs between the pre-judging and finals, with many of the bodybuilders presenting improved conditioning later. The battle between Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda divided fans based on their preferences. In the end, even bodybuilding icon James Hollingshead received praise despite getting fifth place.

For the additional achievements, Dauda won the Best Poser award for his spectacular routine, while Choopan won the Most Muscular award apart from the main title. Throughout the show, many rooted for the Iranian bodybuilder, expressing their wonder at his epic comeback.

Advertisement

The Persian Wolf wasn’t playing around this time. With his increased conditioning and size, many commented on how he looked better than he did at the Olympia last year. Since he had already put in a lot of work, it seems to have paid off.

Hadi Choopan’s disappointment at the Mr. Olympia 2023 was compensated for at Arnold Classic 2024

Last year at Mr. Olympia, Derek Lunsford dethroned Hadi Choopan, leading many fans to voice their dissatisfaction with the results. Choopan went off with a promise to return bigger and better.

Bodybuilding icon Chris Bumstead, who also trained under the same coach as Lunsford and Choopan, got the chance to train with the latter and witness his progress at the Arnold Classic. Knowing the Iranian’s dedication towards the goal, Bumstead’s off-season prep was no match for his workout a week before this show. The title is a testament to his perseverance and dedication.