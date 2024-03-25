“I Might Not Be Normal”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits His Drive to Cross Milestones Off His List

Arnold Schwarzenegger wore many hats throughout his career. Even at 15, when he was determined to become a bodybuilder, he began training for powerlifting instead, due to circumstances. A man who possessed so many talents and pursued multiple careers must have had a strong drive to push forth. In one of his newsletter articles on the ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, a fan asked him about his motivation.

Since Schwarzenegger won seven Mr. Olympia titles before moving to acting and then politics, this fan was curious if the star had someone or something specific he looked forward to. How did he pull off so many initiatives, work in many arenas, and continue to do so at 76?

The secret to his motivation lies in his boredom. Schwarzenegger confessed that he reached his limit of interest in a certain activity once he peaked at it. However, the hunger to pursue something new instead kept him going.

“I might not be normal. When I get to a peak, I’m bored. But I can see all the other peaks available.”

This idea is where his motive to ‘Stay Hungry’ comes from. While new tasks and undertakings aren’t easy, his hunger for knowledge helps him get through various obstacles.

He cites examples of how this hunger helped him build his fitness application, make a silver screen appearance at 75, and even pay attention to his institute for policy changes. Juggling so many fields of interest at once needs serious dedication and passion toward the intended goal.

“But I get my joy from struggling. The joy is in the doing. Once people realize that, and stop trying to be “happy” just sitting around, they’ll find real happiness.”

Schwarzenegger has always maintained that he hasn’t been perfect. He has often come clean on his failures and setbacks, even with an impressive resume across various careers. However, he once talked about his coping technique that aids his trajectory through life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed his vision for 2024

Schwarzenegger spoke about his various ventures throughout his life in a conversation with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. The secret to achieving these goals was to have a vision, and he always had one before pursuing a new project.

The star also stressed the importance of not letting failures get to you. While setbacks could temporarily affect the progress, getting upset about it is a solid step back. Instead, he advised people to not ‘wimp out on everything’, and to try again.