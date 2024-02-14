Arnold Schwarzenegger Heats It Up With an Intense Pump and Flaunts ‘Best Chest in Bodybuilding History’ in a Throwback

Throughout the history of the sport, many bodybuilders graced the timeline with their chiseled physiques, setting a blueprint for aspirants. Icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger have always inspired fitness enthusiasts to build a body like his. And he never missed an opportunity to flaunt it.

Advertisement

From running shirtless across his town to casually working out on the beach, Schwarzenegger was the heartthrob in the 80s for a reason. His jaw-droppingly stunning physique with defined muscles and incredible conditioning won him seven Mr. Olympia titles. And a recent throwback was testimony to this.

In a new post on his social media handles, Schwarzenegger revealed some of his majestic-looking pictures from back in the day. The photographs showed him working out at Gold’s Gym, getting a good pump. He sported sunglasses that oddly resembled his Terminator avatar while standing topless, showing off his gains.

Advertisement

“There is nothing like the sunshine and a good pump!”

Schwarzenegger was captured performing raises with some dumbbells, pull-ups, and bench presses outdoors. His glasses were proof of how sunny the day was, and onlookers were caught gawking at the icon’s strength.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1757515955239043315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This was also a representation of how Schwarzenegger charmed everyone around him, especially during his prime. His experience as a powerlifter before bodybuilding bestowed upon him immense strength that he often used for showmanship. The series of pictures from his golden days carried a proposal in the caption.

“Sign up for the Pump Club at the link in my bio to learn how to do these exercises correctly and hear some stories about the old days that I’ve never told anyone before!”

Advertisement

Photoshoots aside, Schwarzenegger had made his name as an innovator who considered the gym to be his laboratory. It was during this time that the Arnold Press was born, and the icon surprised everyone with his extreme squats and deadlifts.

Fans express their awe for Arnold Schwarzenegger and his physique

Schwarzenegger’s series of pictures not only showed glimpses of his prime but also how conditioned his physique was at the time. These pictures left fans and fellow fitness enthusiasts in awe of the star. One declared:

“Best chest in bodybuilding history.”

While others raved about his looks and physique:

“God of bodybuilding.” “I need this sunglasses.” “Arnold that Photo is exactly like I remember you ! Brings back great Memories!”

Schwarzenegger truly had a chokehold on aspiring fitness enthusiasts back then with his physique and now with his newsletter. Sharing experiences and advice, the star makes sure that health and fitness remain a subject everyone can indulge in.