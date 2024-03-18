Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jacked Son Joseph Baena Admits ‘Feeling Extra Small’ at the 2024 Arnold Classic UK

After a weekend full of high-energy fitness events, competitions, and celebrations, the 2024 Arnold Classic UK came to an end. The main bodybuilding event witnessed champion bodybuilder Hadi Choopan clinch the title amidst many celebrities in attendance, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena. However, after seeing the bodybuilding giants on stage, the young star admitted to feeling a certain way on Instagram.

Baena has been on a fitness journey for quite some time. Following his father’s footsteps, he picked Bodybuilding as one of his career choices between real estate, acting, and more. But watching bodybuilding veterans crush competitors to win titles was new to him.

In a short video he posted on Instagram, Baena captured himself watching the Men’s Open with Samson Dauda and Choopan on stage. As both flexed every muscle in their bodies, a wide-eyed Baena looked stunned.

“POV: You’re front row at a bodybuilding competition”

Watching these giants live was surreal. While the young star is on his way to becoming a bodybuilder, his attendance might also bring some insights into what the expectations are.

He congratulated both Choopan and Dauda on the win and achievement, respectively. He seemed glad that his first-ever large-scale expo was a success. Although he felt like he had to work more on himself, he was happy about getting the opportunity to be at the event.

“Feeling extra small after that show…

Congratulations to the champ @hadi_choopan and the runner up @samson__dauda! You both crushed it and came in looking incredible.”

Baena had arrived at the expo to represent his affiliate brand, YoungLA. This occasion was his first time visiting a large-scale bodybuilding expo, and from the looks of it, it seemed like he had a fun time.

Joseph Baena announced his appearance in an exciting video

A week before the expo, Baena had taken to Instagram to announce his appearance at the expo. What made it special was the fact that he had never attended a large-scale event like this. Being a bodybuilder himself, the expo could even act as a source of motivation for his fitness goals.

He clarified that he would be there to represent YoungLA and not as a participant. However, he also wound up presenting the winning title for the Wheelchair Bodybuilding category to Gabriele Andriulli.