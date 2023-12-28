Mike Mentzer Once Slammed Practicing Multiple Sets Claiming Bodybuilders ‘Wasted’ Their Resources

Those enthusiastic about bodybuilding know how integral Mike Mentzer was to the field. With his ideas and principles, he went from a top-scoring contestant to a memorable coach. As a bonus, his innovative techniques of gaining muscle carried science and logic to them.

The late bodybuilder may have passed away due to a heart condition in 2001, but his teachings have only grown more popular. In a resurfaced video, he explained the logic behind one of his signature routines—the one set to failure—and how it makes sense.

The common misconception surrounding bodybuilding training is that one must do workouts in several sets with great intensity. However, Mentzer’s routine suggested otherwise. The late bodybuilder believed that, provided the first set is carried to failure, one set is more than enough.

He presented the idea using the simple analogy of a hole dug in a road. Comparing each set with the level of depth, he explained how multiple sets would result in more time taken to recover.

“Volume is a negative because for every set you do, the deeper that hole gets. Then that much more of your body’s resources will be used. Or you could say wasted.”

Consequently, one has fewer resources left to ensure full recovery of the muscle. This also hinders the process of gaining growth since the body uses up its energy in ‘filling the hole’ created by multiple set workouts.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XPnqZtsSV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

That’s where Mentzer’s one-set to failure comes in. His technique recommends just one set. However, the reps should be designated in such a way that, by the end, one mustn’t be able to go further. This ensures that the muscle works to its full potential while also reducing the time taken for training and recovery.

Mike Mentzer preached about techniques used by bodybuilders even today

High-intensity training, something that Mentzer was proud of championing, is still a popular method among bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts alike. The technique calls for fewer training days, more power, and more intensity while performing workouts. And during current times, Mr. Olympia icons like Nick Walker also swear by them.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzDsMm2Na7L/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Unlike bodybuilding veteran Dorian Yates, who had the good fortune of getting direct training under Mentzer, Walker observed Yates’ routine and gathered inspiration. After suffering a horrible injury days before his Mr. Olympia 2023 appearance, the 29-year-old reunited with his gym, and Mentzer’s pioneered techniques became the bridge. Walker recently spoke about how he chose the ‘one set to failure’ technique that Yates followed in order to get back to business. Mentzer may not be among us, but his legacy and teachings live on.