Arnold Strongman Classic 2024: Hafthor Bjornsson Lifts 1000+ Lbs, Crushing Arnold Strongman Classic in the Elephant Bar Deadlift Category: “I Am Back”

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland receives a handshake from Arnold Schwarzenegger after winning the Arnold Strongman Classic at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 32

Icelandic strongman veteran Hafthor Bjornsson has made an epic comeback and is already crushing the competition. The Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 witnessed the athlete’s jaw-dropping attempt at the Elephant Bar Deadlift on the first men’s event of the evening. As the arena watched with bated breath, he began strong and finished with more energy and power to spare.

Bjornsson’s first attempt was on a 926-pound weight. Lifting the bar with one swift swoop, the strongman immediately established that he wasn’t there to joke around. As fans cheered on, everyone knew of the veteran’s record of crossing 1100 lbs in 2020.

After elite competitors like Mitchell Hooper and Martins Licis went forth with their second and third attempts, Bjornsson shut the category down with his smooth 1006 lbs deadlift on his second attempt. Despite having the energy to go for more, he stopped there and decided to give in since he had won the category already.

“I am back!”

Rivalry with Mitchell Hooper: Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 will see old and new champions battle it out

This year’s Arnold Strongman Classic is special because of the roster. Some of the legendary strongman athletes like Bjornsson and Licis have made their comeback. Current-day athletes like Tom Stoltman, Evan Singleton, and Mitchell Hooper have a lot to catch on to.

However, Hooper, being the recent World’s Strongest Man winner, has an advantage to work with. With a lot of online banter between him and the Icelandic veteran, fans can’t wait to see who emerges as the winner of the championship.