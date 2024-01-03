Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Lesser-Known Truth About “Limitless” Protein Intake

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

The seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, always has answers up his sleeves. As for ardent Arnie fans, you can get all your queries answered through his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club. In his recent newsletter, he talks about how much protein one can intake and debunks the myth that the body can only digest 20 grams of protein.

While studies state that our bodies can only take up to 20 grams of protein a day, researchers have now challenged the rule by making people complete a workout and giving them 25 or 100 grams of protein to no protein. In a recent study, it was found that “your muscles can use a seemingly “limitless” amount of protein after a workout.”

“Eating 100 grams of protein increases protein synthesis (the ability to use protein) more than eating 25 grams.”

By discussing this in his latest edition of the newsletter, Schwarzenegger has proven how the limit of protein intake is inadequate. The Austrian Oak mentions that rich protein can be consumed during one meal, especially after an immense workout, and is not necessarily to be distributed between every meal we eat. Studies state that the number of meals you have in a day does not matter.

“This study is another example — and the strongest yet — about your body’s ability to digest and use higher amounts of protein, especially after a resistance training workout.”

According to Schwarzenegger, he recommends adding protein and fiber to their diet as protein helps build muscles. He also suggests having a proper post-workout meal that helps with muscle recovery and keeping fit. Arnie says that it is each individual’s choice whether he or she wants to have bigger or smaller meals, and this benefits one’s health and lifestyle as well.

“Instead, eating enough protein matters most for achieving your goals. But you don’t necessarily need to split it up evenly across many meals”.

According to research, higher-protein diets do not have negative effects on health, and you can be sure that the human body will use the protein more effectively the more of it you consume. While the former Californian governor highly educates us on rich protein intake and its benefits for both pre and post-workout, he has recently come up with another ultimate pre-workout supplement. Schwarzenegger is changing the mindsets of people about how they work and helping them immensely through his newsletter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger comes up with the ultimate pre-workout dose

The Terminator lives by a single rule “You rest, you rust.” Arnie ensures to hit the gym daily for 45 minutes, and this has proven to be evident in the flawless physique of the 76-year-old champion. But it is not just the workout that helps him maintain this physique. He equally maintains a diet along with his protein-rich intake of food. However, recently, the Austrian Oak, in his newsletter, came up with something interesting that would keep all fitness enthusiasts excited.

Arnie has come up with the ultimate pre-workout supplement, which is caffeine. As many studies suggest, caffeine is known to reduce fatigue and improve endurance and strength. Caffeine consumption holds a lot of benefits for the body, and individuals who have been consuming caffeine before their workout have witnessed results and burned more fat.

“Participants who consumed caffeine 30 minutes before their workout increased fat burning by about 13 percent.”

Schwarzenegger, however, points out a major point to every fitness enthusiast: without following a proper routine, regular exercise, enough sleep, and a good diet, this formidable pre-workout dose would be a sheer loss in time and effort. Arnie’s impact on fitness and fitness enthusiasts does not end here. While he shares more knowledge about his bodybuilding journey with his followers, he also wishes them to maintain a steadfast life and encourages them to remain misconception-free about fitness and its objectives.