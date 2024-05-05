Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the ‘Ultimate Chill Pill’ to Combat Stress

With a life full of events that might cause a lot of overwhelm in individuals, stress could be one of the major factors that triggers a series of health issues. Therefore, it is crucial to practice any form of stress control technique that could help curb the feeling of being bogged down by the surroundings. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed a foolproof technique to manage these triggers with a simple trick.

In his recent newsletter, he highlighted how reading could provide benefits beyond knowledge, particularly relief from stress. It can help silence the overflow of thoughts in one’s brain and help an individual divert their focus onto something else.

Studies suggest that reading for up to six minutes could lower stress levels by 60%. While Schwarzenegger did not explain the exact science behind the phenomenon, he mentioned how the activity helped individuals calm down.

Ultimately, low levels of stress result in reduced heart rate and blood pressure. He affirms that the six-minute activity could help take charge of the entire body in an overwhelming situation.

“Reading calms your entire body, lowering your heart rate and blood pressure and slowing down your respiratory rate. Consider it the ultimate chill pill.”

While practicing mindfulness activities such as meditation or yoga could also do the trick, Schwarzenegger highlighted a study on stress management strategies that brought some interesting facts to the table. Reading for thirty minutes channeled similar effects to what a thirty-minute yoga session could bring about.

“The next time you’re overwhelmed or having trouble sleeping, pull out a book and read a few pages. It will likely make a difference.”

Apart from exercising and mindful eating, there are several approaches to reducing stress and bringing about an overall calm feeling in one’s life. Since stress triggers countless issues, its absence or lack can help with one’s longevity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how laughter is the best medicine against stress

As it is rightly proclaimed, humor and laughter can help combat some of the toughest situations in life. And if one were to go by what Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed in his old newsletter, there is scientific backing to how having a sense of humor could improve one’s life span.

An experiment with over 50,000 subjects showed how having a sense of humor protected cognitive functioning. This also trickled down to longevity benefits, where the study suggested that people could live up to eight more years if they laughed often. Laughing often carries the same benefits as reading, and thus, it’s important to enrich life with such experiences.