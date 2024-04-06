Former Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Roots for Monstrous Rookie Rubiel ‘Neckzilla’ Mosquera, Leaving the Bodybuilding World Divided

The bodybuilding world is dotted with champions both from the past and present. Just like yesteryear icon Jay Cutler stunned the community with his impeccable physique, many rookies have emerged from all over the world, trying to make a mark at the Olympia stage. One of them is Colombian giant Rubiel ‘Neckzilla’ Mosquera.

Advertisement

Recently in his podcast, Cutler brought up the newbie in a conversation with former bodybuilding icon Milos Sarcev. Mosquera is known as the “Neckzilla” for his gigantic neck and body structure that looks too big for the average man. Since he recently took the internet by storm with his size, it wasn’t surprising to witness Cutler talk about him in awe.

He discussed the recent pictures that Mosquera uploaded of his quads pumped up, looking monstrous. Being the king of quads and the quad stomp, Cutler couldn’t help but express his disbelief at the giant legs. Sarcev chimed in, agreeing with his views.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I mean listen. That guy is definitely a freak.”

Cutler immediately expressed his desire to see him compete soon since he looked promising. He believed that with a better illusion of a V-taper and more conditioning, he would be rooting for him to be the upcoming champion easily. However, the comments under the post told a different tale.

Fans believed that Mosquera had a long way to go even before he could prove his worth on stage.

“Big is not better. Conditioning and balance are key.”

Another fan kindly put forth that size wasn’t the only parameter necessary to win.

Advertisement

“Lot’s of factors come into play , wont be easy !!”

Most of the fans agreed that Mosquera lacked aesthetics on all fronts.

“Neckzilla is unproportioned…Rubiel is just big, but not aesthetic…”

One compared him to golden-era bodybuilder Paul Dillet who grew popular for his size.

“He’s fun to watch.. Structure is a mess… He’s 2024 Paul dillet…”

Another even compared him to how Nick ‘The Mutant’ Walker used to look with all the size.

“This is another nick walker. Freaks yes.. but with awful structure n flow…”

Overall, fans didn’t seem to agree with Cutler’s predictions about the ‘Neckzilla’. While his size is beyond human-like, he still lacked the conditioning and muscle maturity to win the Olympia, let alone land top six. Yet, he’s still got time to buckle up and get to work before Mr. Olympia returns.

Before the Neckzilla, Jay Cutler had the bodybuilding world in a chokehold with his quads

While Cutler may have been in awe of the rookie bodybuilder’s monstrous legs, he was the one who made the ideal blueprint for massive thighs. He grew immensely popular among the masses for his iconic pose – the Quad stomp. Recently, fans got to relieve their nostalgia around the pose at the Arnold Classic festival.

Cutler received his Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arnold Classic in Ohio. After a heartfelt speech dedicating his wins to his family, onstage rivals, friends, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, he ended his segment with an oft-requested gesture. Hitting his signature quad stomp pose, he invoked cheers and applause from fans present both offline and online.