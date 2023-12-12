“Damn I Miss That”: Chris Bumstead Laments Down Sides of Aging During ‘Bulk’

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_105 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

When it comes to bodybuilding, enthusiasts often look up to icons like Chris Bumstead to pave the way to a new physique standard. Bumstead, who has cut out a niche for himself in the form of the Classic Physique category, has won hearts with his charm and aesthetics. But he makes sure to be as transparent about his journey as possible, even if it means showing the downsides of his routine.

After a recent hair transplant, the Canadian is getting back to business with his prep and training. Since the cycle of forming a title-winning physique begins as soon as possible, Bumstead is already planning his bulk and cut, albeit with his fair share of laments and jokes about the whole situation.

In a recent Instagram story, the 28-year-old joked about his bulk phase with a parody video. The brief clip featured jacked bodybuilders gorging on pizza, with the caption:

“Mom: How’s the bulk going: Me and bro:”

This refers to bodybuilders’ tendency to binge on high-calorie foods in order to gain some bulk. As a part of the routine, a lot of calories need to be consumed in order to grow bigger. And the video seems to indicate that, albeit in a hilarious manner.

However, the Canadian bodybuilder seemed to feel upset about the video. With age, one’s metabolism takes a hit. And in a sport like bodybuilding, where every morsel counts, this phenomenon impacts one’s aesthetics. Bumstead confessed in the caption:

“Damn I miss that metabolism @mattypaolini”

Whether he’s able to eat just as much or not, Bumstead is hitting the gym with intensity again. The icon took a month-long break post-Olympia due to an ongoing hair transplant. While he wasn’t happy with the consequences it had on his physique, he vowed to bounce back.

And now that the champion is getting back on track with his apparent bulk on the way, one could expect another cheat day vlog coming in soon.

What does Chris Bumstead eat on a cheat day?

While prepping in 2021, Bumstead took his fans on a journey through food with his planned cheat day. Since he had been eating healthy and maintaining a strict diet for a long time, he deserved a treat. After having oatmeal, chicken breasts, white rice, etc. regularly, the icon wanted a change.

He started his day strong with a loaded wrap, pancakes, and coffee and moved on to a turkey sub and banana bread for lunch. Later in the evening, he treated himself to a pizza, full of toppings and cheese.

All this while, he acknowledged that even back then, his body couldn’t go through a proper cheat day. While there may or may not be a similar binging vlog in the future, Bumstead is on his way to bulk up. And whether his metabolism is high or low, fans know the results will be epic.