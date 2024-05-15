Jay Cutler Joins Veteran Bodybuilders to Debate on Derek Lunsford’s Potential Second Sandow

The Pittsburgh Pro show was special for a lot of reasons, particularly the guest posing that acted as the unofficial teaser for the upcoming Mr. Olympia. Almost all the popular champions contesting for the Sandow gathered together to show off their progress, including last year’s favorite, Derek Lunsford. Jay Cutler recently sat down to take a look at the session and discuss his views.

The show featured some of the contenders that fans had been eagerly looking forward to, including Lunsford, Nick Walker, Samson Dauda, Hunter Labrada, and several others. While many wild card entries took everyone by surprise, Lunsford’s gargantuan build left no room for debate.

In a discussion with Matt Daniels and Milos Sarcev on his podcast, Cutler firmly put down his money on Lunsford’s name for the next Olympia season. He wanted to know what his colleagues thought of the guest posing and if they agreed with his notion.

Sarcev wanted to dissect the look one by one and even compared him with the contender he had been rooting for so far – Nick Walker. After last year’s tragic workout accident, Walker has finally set his eyes on the prize once again.

“I was expecting that Nick is going to just dominate him in size. And he didn’t!”

Lunsford stunned the bodybuilding world with his tapering shape and size despite being weeks away from the actual championship. Fans knew he belonged in the top three, depending on how his onstage rival, Hadi Choopan, showed up this season.

“I mean, look at the quads! The legs! Oh my god, he was actually dominant! Derek was criticized before for smaller legs, right? He improved by last year…and now they’re looking ridiculous!”

Lunsford has pretty much made most of his poses and body parts his strength, including his back, lats, quads, and now the overall shape. It’s no secret that the veterans have been rooting for him. In a separate podcast, Sarcev echoed these thoughts about the guest posing.

Jay Cutler Asked the Bodybuilding World Their Views on the Pittsburgh Pro Show

Before calling Sarcev on the podcast, Cutler had put up a series of pictures from the championship to gauge his audience’s reactions to the contenders. While most agreed that Lunsford was one of the elites, many were surprised by Andrew Jacked and Labrada’s terrific conditioning compared to their older selves.

Veteran Phil Heath was divided between Lunsford and Choopan, explaining how the latter could smoke out anyone if he timed his preparation correctly. Coached by the same trainer, Hany Rambod, fans are eager to see who will bag the gold this year.