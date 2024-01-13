“Workout Can Be a Powerful Appetite Suppressant” Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Hack to Reduce Your Hunger

Hunger and appetite are something we as humans understand very well. While feeling hungry is a common sign from our body, it’s not healthy to feel hungry if you have just completed a meal. For former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, he knew exactly how to control his hunger as he focused on leading a healthy lifestyle.

Both appetite and hunger are complicated processes, and reducing either can be difficult. However, the 76-year-old bodybuilder has yet again shared some significant tips and tricks with his fellow village members in his recent newsletter, on How to Reduce Your Hunger.

Schwarzenegger, in the newsletter, mentions that one might not be able to overcome a diet through exercise, but it could help you eat lesser calories. Recent studies and research suggest that exercise affects hunger compared to those who are seated at most times. They later on found that a 30-minute intense workout helped reduce hunger.

“A moderate or high-intensity workout can be a powerful appetite suppressant.”

The Austrian Oak conveys that, exercise helps trigger the hormones that are targeted by the latest generation of weight loss medications. However, not to a large extent. Hence, the more intensely you exercise, the longer your satisfaction lasts.

“Higher-intensity exercise appears to reduce hunger for at least two hours, and that hunger reduction can last even longer.”

Other studies also suggest that the more weight we lift, by a high-intensity exercise our appetite could be repressed. An essential factor for weight loss is following a proper diet, while workout and exercising help to burn fat. It changes how your body uses calories and prevents one from weight regain. To help his fellow enthusiasts begin how to control their hunger, he has also shared several tips to begin with.

One should exercise at a higher intensity for at least two or three times per week

Set a target of 30 grams of fiber per day

Every meal requires the consumption of protein.

Drink water before and after every meal

Ensure to get quality sleep

Don’t cut out all the foods you love immediately

While helping budding fitness enthusiasts control their hunger, Schwarzenegger also recently discussed a simple diet trick that could help one upgrade their life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks down the diet tips for a well-fit body

There is no shortage of fad diets these days. But is cutting down on food the way to go? In another edition of Arnold’s newsletter, he discusses this by stating that an ideal diet should be rich. This meant consuming more nutrients than cutting down or erasing food items. He recommends eating a healthy portion of protein for muscle building. At the same time, fiber reduces hunger pangs and boosts cardiovascular health.

Another myth he doesn’t stand by is cutting down on sugary indulgences. An occasional sweet treat can satisfy cravings. Ensuring the right kind of diet and nutritional plan as per your body’s requirements is as important as planning your workout. The Austrian Oak shared that he includes a lot of plant-based proteins and soups in his diet. Hence, following these tips could help one focus on a proper diet as well as the ability to control our hunger.