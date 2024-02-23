“Love Mike for His Educated Mind…”: Mike Mentzer’s Fans Are All Praise of the Late Champion After a Video of Him on ‘Protein Cons’ Resurfaced on the Internet

Renowned bodybuilder and fitness expert Mike Mentzer introduced his revolutionary training philosophy in the 1970s. His approach of heavy-duty training emphasized brief and intense workouts, allowing for sufficient recovery time and maximizing muscle growth.

Though almost every bodybuilding fanatic is familiar with his training routine, he once emphasized a well-balanced diet for muscle growth. In the resurfaced video, Mentzer revealed the cons of proteins. Along with this, he also said that excessive consumption of protein in your diet could be problematic. Mentzer stated that a well-balanced diet ensures the maintenance of health and will also provide for growth.

However, what he strictly pointed out time and again is not to overemphasize protein intake in your diet. He further said that our muscle tissues are mostly comprised of water. This does not mean you should drink gallons of water to speed up your muscle growth process, but you should give it as much time as possible.

He, therefore, cited that every day our body has specific needs for all the basic food nutrients. When you eat more than any of those nutrients, you don’t utilize more of that nutrient for growth or anything else.

“Don’t eat much more than you need to maintain yourself. And concern yourself more with training hard and eating just a well-balanced diet.”

Thus, Mentzer always felt that protein has been overemphasized for muscle growth. A concerned Mentzer also felt that the commercials have distorted the true picture of bodybuilding reality. And people tend to believe in the wrong ideas about protein intake and muscle growth.

Fans who saw the lecture by Mentzer shared their thoughts and praised the late bodybuilders’ ideologies of muscle growth and diet routines.

Fans praise Mike Mentzer’s knowledge of diet

Upon listening to the audio of Mentzer on the cons of protein and how not to emphasize it too much, fans agreed with the late veteran. His ideologies have helped many people do well in terms of muscle building and leading a healthy life.

One fan agreeing with Mentzer’s philosophy said:

“Every single thing he says is right, I’ve changed my body more in the last 6 months than I have in years hammering away killing myself because that what you’re told is needed when it simply isn’t.”

Another fan wrote:

“love Mike for his educated mind common sense and stepping out of the considered “norm” and saying “don’t just be a sheep” there are more ways to get results if you look for them and follow.”

However, another concerned fan wrote:

“Its worth taking a look at modern recommendations for daily protein intake to maximise muscle growth. There is obviously an upper limit to how much protein your body can use to build muscle. And its probably lower than people used to think.”

One other fan wrote about the role of a well-balanced diet, concerning what Mentzer said:

“The role of a well balanced diet in this respect is to put back what is used, to prevent deficiency of nutrients. It’s useful to know what the body uses. Therefore, though not generally vital because the body is very resourceful in obtaining what it needs.”

In conclusion, though Mike Mentzer suggests not to overemphasize protein, it could be different for all. While some fans agree with the late bodybuilder, some think otherwise. The majority of fitness enthusiasts worldwide still adhere to Mentzer’s ideologies religiously.