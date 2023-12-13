“Been Driving Me Crazy”: Former American Gladiator Mike O’Hearn Reveals The Ultimate Cheat Meal That Keeps Him Shredded at 54

One would think bodybuilders lose their shreds after retiring from the sport. But former fitness model and personal trainer Mike O’Hearn defies age with his humongous biceps and ‘Titan’ physique at the age of 54. The icon still keeps in shape by performing workouts that no normal middle-aged person could pull off. And now, in the middle of his 30-day ‘blitz’ plan, the star has come clean on his only favorite meal that keeps him satiated and guilt-free.

Advertisement

O’Hearn’s wife and fellow fitness icon Mona Muresan took charge to show fans the Breakfast of Champions. By elevating a relatively simple pancake recipe, she showed how one could pack in calories while including the necessary proteins and supplements.

Advertisement

The high-protein pancake requires egg whites, baked and mashed sweet potatoes, vanilla extract, and some spices like cinnamon to amp up the flavor. The key ingredient to make it protein-packed is protein powder.

“I’m going to use the protein powder…no other sweetener, because this is sweet, and it’s going to make the pancakes sweet enough.”

She then proceeded to beat the wet and dry ingredients together and added water to make the consistency desirable. Every ingredient was measured according to O’Hearn’s requirements.

“You could have it in the morning, or you could literally have this as a dessert, which we do in the evening. We just make a few, uh, sweet potato pancakes uh throw some fruit on it.”

However, Muresan had to hurry and finish up since the former ‘Titan’ couldn’t wait for his dessert. She jokingly exclaimed:

Advertisement

“I was really anxious to finish this plate up because Mike has been driving me crazy that he wants it done, and he’s ready for his dessert.”

And the icon did, in fact, enjoy his favorite cheat meal! The 30-day blitz is quite important in O’Hearn’s routine, and a good cheat meal saves the day with a treat.

What is the blitz that Mike O’Hearn keeps up with?

Periodically, the 54-year-old partakes in the 30-day Blitz challenge, which is a high-intensity workout plan that spans over a month. O’Hearn makes it widely available for fitness enthusiasts to try it out for themselves.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0cIpvjxgjp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The workout plan is specifically meant to be as intensive as possible. Given a ‘go big or go home’ attitude, the fitness trainer religiously follows the plan as well. And looking at the results, the 30-day Blitz seems to be perfectly suited for him, even at the age of 54!