Mike O’Hearn Announces Meet-Up at the Arnold Classic 2024

The Arnold Sports Festival and the Arnold Classic 2024 are all set to make the weekend a fun-filled affair. With celebrities from various domains of fitness organizing sessions and meets, enthusiasts are sure to have the time of their lives. Recently, fitness icon Mike O’Hearn announced his attendance at the festival.

O’Hearn has been popular in the bodybuilding world due to his former Fitness Model of the Year titles. His stint on the show ‘American Gladiators’ earned him a deep-rooted fandom amongst the fitness community. Now, O’Hearn runs a successful supplement line and a health and nutrition company while making fitness content on YouTube.

In a recent Instagram post, the jacked icon announced that he was prepared to make the upcoming weekend special by attending the Arnold Classic 2024. Apart from a meet and greet, O’Hearn was excited about another activity that he hoped to film live in front of fans.

“Arnold Classic going on, and I will be there! So make sure to come by the pro gym, I’ll be doing my podcast out there.”

This year, the Arnold Sports Festival will feature various strength sports along with hundreds of athletes from different backgrounds. Since Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a champion of inclusivity in fitness, he has made sure to cram in as many strength sports and athletes of diversity.

O’Hearn has been a huge fan of Schwarzenegger and was elated to support him with his presence. In the promotional video, he flaunted a t-shirt that read: ‘Arnold is Numero Uno’. Incidentally, this is the Terminator star’s iconic t-shirt that fans have witnessed him wear on multiple occasions.

“For all of you that are health and fitness nuts, regardless of what sport you do, the festival has everything. So, I’m excited to be there and support Arnold, and meet the fans!”

The Arnold Classic 2024 will see some of the toughest competitors battle for the coveted trophy. From former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan to beast Samson Dauda, the competition will be nail-biting. But that’s not all! The guest line-up for this year’s event is equally exciting!

Arnold Classic 2024 guest list: From Mike O’Hearn to Jay Cutler, veterans unite!

This year, the Arnold Sports Festival will host many special guests from the fitness domain. Some will attend the event as an audience, while others will set up their stalls to sell products and merchandise.

Some of the stars from the official guest list include Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, Chris Bumstead, Sam Sulek, and, of course, Arnold himself. The weekend will be star-studded, and Cutler will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this year as well. Fans have already mostly sold out many of the shows, while the world can now watch the entire event for free online on Bucked Up.