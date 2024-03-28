Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives His Take on Why Vitamin D Supplements Are Overrated in Fitness Realm

One of the easiest ways to get vitamin D is to go outside and get some sunlight. On the other hand, people take vitamin D supplements to fulfill their bodies’ requirements for the vitamin, but perhaps, at times, way more than needed. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger advocated for a more natural approach to vitamin D in his newsletter, exposing the overrated nature of the supplements.

Advertisement

Despite its prevalence, vitamin D is a necessary nutrient. To develop and keep bones strong, the human body needs them. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, which is essential for bone formation. On top of that, it’s useful for controlling a wide variety of cellular processes in the human body.

The simplest way to get enough vitamin D, as Schwarzenegger pointed out, is to spend as little as three minutes in the sun every day. Also, some foods that naturally contain the vitamin include fatty fish and fish oils. By citing research studies, Schwarzenegger also points out:

Advertisement

“The effectiveness of Vitamin D depends on your level of deficiency.”

After reviewing many studies, the Austrian Oak shares that the majority of individuals do not suffer from vitamin D deficiency. A person’s fat cells and liver also contain this vitamin. This also uniquely helps the body:

“So even if you’re not getting much sun, your body stores the vitamin because it plays an important role in vital processes such as immune function and glucose metabolism.”

However, Schwarzenegger also points out some disadvantages of vitamin D supplements. People often misjudge their vitamin D deficiency, which results in more than-needed consumption of these supplements, leading to vitamin D toxicity, a widespread concern. Supplements, if they can be avoided, are the best way, as per the former bodybuilder. Nonetheless, the Terminator actor did advise checking one’s vitamin levels with a doctor, and if the results are concerning:

“Research suggests that a level of 12 ng/ml can get the job done and that you max out your benefits around 20 ng/ml.”

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger stresses that concentrations in the blood between 12 and 15 ng/ml are associated with bone-strengthening effects. Additionally, he emphasizes that further extension would be futile since there would be no additional advantages to doing so.

Supplements are just an unnecessary addition to your diet if your vitamin D levels are naturally good. Nonetheless, he stresses the need to see a doctor for a correct diagnosis of one’s vitamin levels and requirements.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in favor of a particular nutrient as an anti-aging solution

Aging is inevitable, and there’s no way to stop or reverse it. But according to Arnold Schwarzenegger, a person may age healthily with the right amount of protein in their diet. As a food, protein aids in the immune system, speeds up fat burning, and promotes muscular growth. Muscle growth and aging may be affected by this nutrient since it contains mTOR (Mammalian target of rapamycin).

In addition to praising animal protein for its many advantages, Schwarzenegger discussed the merits of plant-based protein. He mentioned it since it would healthily extend people’s life span. With all these advantages, Schwarzenegger suggests getting 20 grams of protein per meal.