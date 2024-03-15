“Does Protein Help or Harm Aging?”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers the Burning Question With Scientific Evidence

Protein is an important part of an individual’s diet. But there are many myths about it, with some saying it harms aging and others saying vice versa. Arnold Schwarzenegger, however, has answered this burning question for his ‘village’ in his newsletter by providing the necessary scientific studies that back up the nutrient’s anti-aging claims.

Though aging is inevitable for humans, Schwarzenegger stresses that it is far more important to prioritize health alongside it. The Austrian Oak pointed out how doctors charge a fortune for anti-aging pills, so he came up with a more natural solution:

“A 30-year review of more than 48,000 people found that prioritizing protein improves aging.”

The 76-year-old emphasized the benefits of protein, which include developing immunity, boosting fat loss, and building muscles. He also pointed out how the nutrient promotes mTOR(Mammalian target of rapamycin) in our body. mTOR is also responsible for muscle development and influences aging.

The Austrian Oak further in the newsletter highlighted a healthier aging process for those who consumed protein:

“According to the scientists, those who prioritized protein experienced fewer incidences of 11 major chronic diseases and showed stronger cognitive, physical, and mental health.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger brought up several health benefits associated with animal protein. However, he did suggest that plant-based protein provided the most benefit in terms of increased lifespan. He recommended his ‘village members’ eat more seeds, nuts, legumes, and beans. As an alternative, Schwarzenegger advocated for a high-quality plant-based protein powder.

Per Schwarzenegger, without protein, an individual’s body would struggle to maintain the muscles and wouldn’t even hold less body fat. He supported his statement with a scientific claim and also mentioned that with age, protein requirements increase.

“However, newer research suggests that our bodies might need more protein as we age. As your muscles age, they become less efficient at using protein to maintain and create new muscles.”

The ex-bodybuilder advised his ‘village’ to eat at least 20 grams of protein per meal daily. An individual’s body will be protected against several health problems even with this modest percentage of the nutrient.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once again tackles protein-myths

There have always been myths about bodybuilding regimes. It might be anything from committing to a certain workout to taking a specific nutrient. Even if there are claims stating that our bodies can handle only 20 grams of protein per day, Arnold Schwarzenegger had other claims to make.

According to the studies cited by the Austrian Oak, our muscles might benefit greatly from a high-protein post-workout meal. Protein aids recovery, which is crucial for muscle growth, so eating it after a high-intensity workout is heavenly for our bodies.