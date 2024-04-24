Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on the Use of Creatine for Better Gains

One of the primary protein supplements that fitness enthusiasts often resort to is creatine powder. However, many often complain that it causes bloating and choose to avoid consuming it. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to turn the narrative around and recently highlighted some surprising positives about consuming creatine and its role in muscle growth.

In his recent newsletter, he revealed that the primary reason that people avoid creatine is the fear of the supplement causing bloating or experiencing inconvenience upon its consumption. But he had scientific proof to back his claim—not only did creatine contribute to decreasing fat mass, but it also helped in gains.

A randomized controlled trial on supplementing creatine for body fat studied about 266 participants who performed resistance training and followed a similar routine. Researchers documented their progress for a minimum of four weeks and a maximum of four months, and during this process, one group consumed creatine while the other abstained from it.

The results that came were quite surprising since creatine managed to cut the body fat percentage by about 1.2% and increase the lean mass. The study was done on people who were less than 50 years of age. Under its conclusion segment, it also stated that:

“Creatine supplementation combined with resistance exercise does not increase fat mass in adults.”

Debunking another popular thought about creatine leading to water loss, Schwarzenegger pulled out another piece of research from his arsenal. The study on common myths about the supplement clarified that instead of draining the muscles of water, it pulled more water into them. There was even a possibility that people mistook this for bloating.

“When researchers looked at hydration, they found that people who used creatine had less cramping, heat illness, dehydration, muscle tightness, and muscle strains than those who took a placebo sports drink.”

The bottom line of this segment is how a supplement could be beneficial enough that the positives outweigh the negatives. However, Schwarzenegger warned readers of consuming low-quality creatine that could cause more harm than good. Since the supplement industry in America has more loopholes to get through than one could imagine, many unwanted and dangerous substances come into circulation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once explained the dangers of the supplement industry

Being closely involved in the fitness space for decades, it’s no surprise that Schwarzenegger knows a thing or two about the darker corners of the fitness industry. He once cautioned his readers about how the supplement industry did not always deliver what it promised.

For edible items and their regulation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) usually steps in and sets down a bunch of rules to monitor them. However, Schwarzenegger revealed how supplements do not have to go through such checks and end up passing through the radar. To keep yourself safe from consuming potentially harmful ingredients, opt for companies that invest in third-party certifications from NSF Certified for Sport or Informed-Sport.