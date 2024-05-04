“Tom Has Tough Skin”: Lavonte David Bets Brady Is Well-Prepared for Greatest Roast of All Time

In the past, there have been some intriguing intersections between the NFL and Hollywood. Whether it’s in the movies, sitcoms, or reality shows, several football players left a lasting impression. And it looks like Tom Brady is next in line, but this time, he will actually become the butt of the joke—quite literally.

The ex-Patriots man has made a bold decision to go on to take part in a roast. In fact, he has agreed to be the subject of a roast by the Roastmaster General, Jeff Ross. The panel also includes some of the most prolific insult comedians in the game, so much so that one could very well argue that TB12 is shaking right now. However, his old teammate reckons that he’ll be able to handle it.

Brady’s former teammate, Lavonte David, recently made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. When asked about the roast and his thoughts on it, the star linebacker, who is also set to take the stage, confidently asserted that Brady would be able to handle all the ribbing. He also mentioned how Brady has always been witty and appreciative of jokes, so he’ll be fine.

“I think Tom has tough skin and knowing Tom being around him a couple time couple of years he throws some jazz back at you,” David said.

David implied that Brady isn’t the kind who’ll hold back, and when his time comes, the former NFL star won’t pull any punches. Moreover, he also spoke about Brady’s innate joking nature when Eisen asked him if Brady had been roasted in the locker room.

Tom Brady and His Locker Room Banter Sessions

With the big event coming up, the obvious question was if Brady had ever faced roasting before. And Eisen asked David exactly that, wanting to know if Brady ever received some taunting from his teammates. However, David made it clear that Brady was never the target of roasts or any kind of hazing when he entered the Bucs’ locker room.

He spoke about how there was a mutual level of respect among the players. Furthermore, David also spoke about how they were counting on Brady to bring home a ring, and he did exactly that in the same year he landed in Tampa Bay. It undoubtedly increased the level of respect in the locker room.

Furthermore, David spoke about the welcoming environment he tried to set up for his former QB teammate when he joined the Bucs. ” I threw it out there like welcome to the locker room you know stuff like that like trying to throw it out there,” he said.

It seems like the whole team had a good level of respect for Brady. It obviously helps when you’re the quarterback every player dreams of playing with. Yet, David seems to think Brady is going to be just fine when he appears for the roast. But only time will tell if the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be able to handle the heat of a Jeff Ross roast.