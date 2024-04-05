mobile app bar

Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Spill the Beans on How Going Outdoors Acts as ‘The Bad Mood Buster'

Image credits: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s official X account

Anyone can have a bad mood from time to time. On the other hand, not talking about it and keeping it inside may lead to several health problems. In the newsletterArnold Schwarzenegger shares his routine and experience, including how he gets outdoors to work on his negative mood.

There are a lot of studies that show that being in a foul mood is natural. However, keeping it consistent over an extended period might have detrimental effects on one’s health.

Not only does it make one feel terrible, but it may also cause the individual to become sick, have high blood pressure and sugar, or have trouble sleeping. Because of all these negative factors surrounding it, avoiding bad moods is crucial.

To address this, Arnold Schwarzenegger devised a straightforward plan for his ‘village’. Even though he has given the scientific justifications for it, the ex-bodybuilder still utilizes the procedure, writing:

“Research suggests that getting outdoors can boost your mood and help remove negative thoughts.”

In the mornings, Schwarzenegger tends to his household duties and feeds his animals. Even though it’s a regular part of his day, the fact that it forces him to go outside helps him avoid feeling bad. Additionally, he provides more research studies, stating:

“The benefits are not just in his head. Research found that being outdoors causes a significant drop in the stress hormone cortisol, as well as your perception of anxiety.”

As soon as his ‘village’ steps outdoors, the Austrian Oak recommends going for a walk. Among the many helpful outcomes of this approach is an improvement in one’s mood. These advantages enhance memory, focus, and concentration, which, in turn, makes one feel happier and more cheerful.

Schwarzenegger asserts that initiating the process of overcoming a negative mood can take as little as 20 minutes. At the same time, one might experience benefits that boost their mood. He added more, writing

“If you do that seven days per week, you’ll be close to the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week, which is associated with longer life and less disease.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps a fan lift his confidence with small wins

During his Q&A session, Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed a fan’s allegation that his week was their “first 0% week.” On top of everything else, it was their anniversary of entering the ‘village,’ making his fan unhappy. However, the Austrian Oak had a plan B; he told his admirer to relax and not be too hard on themselves.

The Terminator actor tells his follower, Mike, to celebrate his successes, no matter how little. When he eats a veggie, takes a walk, or even drinks his protein shake, it should be considered a victory. More than that, Schwarzenegger tells Mike to make the most of his week by doing the little things that will add up to a victory rather than a loss. When Mike meets the goal, the Austrian Oak also promises that they will celebrate together.

