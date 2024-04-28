“We Love You Baby Girl”: Bodybuilding World Showers Blessings Over Chris Bumstead and Courtney King’s Newborn

After a long wait that almost felt like years to fans, Chris Bumstead and his partner Courtney King finally announced the birth of their daughter, Bradley Bumstead. In a recent Instagram post, the couple shared some heartwarming shots from their cherished moments with glimpses of the baby.

Born on 22nd April, many began speculating that their baby was here after King paused her daily updates. She had been religiously updating her fans on how far along she was while happily flaunting her baby bump. Bumstead would also talk about his journey, anticipating playing the role of a father.

The occasion brought together all of the bodybuilding world, congratulating the couple and showering their blessings. Meanwhile, Bumstead penned a heartwarming note for his daughter.

“Bradley Shay Bumstead…Born 4.22.24 – We love you baby girl, more than you’ll ever know.”

Bumstead’s coach Hany Rambod was the first to express his joy for the family.

“Congratulations to you both! God Bless your baby girl and your entire family!”

Bumstead’s sister Melissa followed suit, doting on her niece.

“So much love…”

Bodybuilding icon Flex Lewis also sent his wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations CHAMPS”

Fitness icon Calum Von Moger also chimed in to congratulate them.

“Congrats Chris and Courtney…”

Fellow bodybuilding icon William Bonac also sent his blessings to the couple and the baby.

“@cbum & Courtney Congratulations enjoy every minute of it before you know there are grown up…”

Many others were excited to finally see the baby and joined in the outpour of love. While Bumstead had been training up till the very last minute, he knew he would be taking time off to spend precious moments with his partner and daughter on this momentous occasion.

Chris Bumstead admitted to hustling hard for his daughter

Bumstead’s dedication to working out and keeping in shape is not unknown to the world. With five Mr. Olympia titles already in the bag, he’s preparing for the upcoming championship and giving it his all to win a potential sixth title. However, this time, he credited his daughter for his undying enthusiasm towards his goal.

Since his routines will now face a significant change with baby Bumstead here, he knew he had to work extra hard to be able to spend time with his daughter. Reflecting on his extra steps to a better future, he admitted in an Instagram post how his daughter was already pushing him towards his goal even before her birth. Now that she’s here, the Classic Physique icon’s next goal is to be the best dad ever.