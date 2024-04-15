Chris Bumstead Looks Back at His Golden Days of Bodybuilding With a Nostalgic Flashback Video

Taking the leap isn’t always the easiest decision, but Chris Bumstead thanks his stars that he did. Upon beginning bodybuilding training at a young age, he made his competitive debut in 2014 when he was 19. The path to aesthetic glory was full of obstacles, but that didn’t stop him from being the best version of himself. Recently, he recalled his journey so far with a video compilation.

The video featured every single clip from his Mr. Olympia appearances over the years, where he signs the number of golds he won that far. The theme for the post was how one decision could make or break an individual’s life, taking the case of his bodybuilding journey.

The subject of taking that leap was especially crucial for Bumstead, who first decided to quit bodybuilding after turning pro in 2016. At the time, he decided to continue because Mr. Olympia introduced the Classic Physique category that year, which Bumstead felt suited him well.

However, things worsened when Bumstead began observing some health concerns about himself. In 2018, doctors diagnosed him with an autoimmune disease that affected his kidneys. With the lack of prep due to constant hospital visits and the general health anxiety that followed his diagnosis, Bumstead narrowly missed out on the title that year. However, what made him the champion, was his decision to return the following year with a better workout plan and improved physique.

“Crazy looking back at what life would’ve been if I hadn’t gone for it…”

The video also featured his lifeline and partner, Courtney King, cheering out loud for him from the sidelines. From being one of his biggest support systems, King has been Bumstead’s ride-or-die through his breakdowns and lowest points in life. He once recalled a heartbreaking incident on Chris Williamson’s podcast, where he broke down on his bathroom floor while King supported him through that phase.

“That was just like, ‘wow! I can lean on people? People are there to help me? I can share how I feel and someone’s actually gonna make me feel better?…”

Since then, Bumstead has been more open about not just sharing his workout routine and diet plan, but also his state of mind during different competing phases. His life has since taken a turn for the better, especially upon becoming a father.

Chris Bumstead reveals his ultimate goal: To become the best dad

Although he snagged his fifth title win at the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique last year, Bumstead’s hopes and dreams lay beyond the bright lights of the stage. In a candid conversation with Patrick-Bet David, he talked about his views on his sport and end goal.

For Bumstead, health was his priority, and it came before any title since he wanted to keep himself hale and hearty for his family. Now that he is on his way to becoming a father, he revealed how all he wanted to be in his life, was a dad. No Olympia title could match up to that feeling and happiness.