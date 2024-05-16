UFC Star Challenges “Steroid Abuser” Ryan Garcia for Boxing Match Amidst Paddy Pimblett Fight Talks

UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley isn’t the only one in the promotion who wants to take on Ryan Garcia. In a recent development, Renato Moicano gave an interview at the UFC FPI where he practically called out “steroid abuser” ‘KingRy’ for a fight.

The social media feud between O’Malley and Garcia. has been a source of mindless entertainment for many. O’Malley has used social media to highlight his profile and make himself a bonafide star. So, one can’t possibly blame Moicano for trying a bit of that magic potion.

Moicano called out Garcia with a few scathing remarks along with his callout. The 34-year-old said,

“That little dirt-head Ryan Garcia is a steroid abuser, my brother. If I go to box, I’m gonna fu*k you [Garcia] up”

Since, the PED usage controversy for the Devin Haney fight, Garcia has been the butt of many call outs, including one by Conor McGregor, who promised to ride him like an ostrich. And while Moicano’s call out seemed to have been less descriptive and more borne out of disgust, it wasn’t all pointed at Garcia.

The Brazilian turned in a completely different direction during the ending seconds of his interview. He also fired a shot at Paddy Pimblett, labeling him “easy money”. Given Pimblett’s skills, it probably won’t be, but since the fight is being negotiated at the moment, a call out would go a long way in securing it.

As Chael Sonnen says, when you have the mic, talk! Talking will get you into places you normally wouldn’t. That said, fans are wondering how Moicano plans on getting into a boxing ring.

Renato Moicano will need Dana White’s approval to fight Ryan Garcia

The UFC authorities have always been pretty respectful of their noted stars’ desires. This is probably why Dana White happily joined hands with Stephen Espinoza to promote Conor McGregor vs Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. Well, as happy as he could at least, given that he doesn’t harbor any fondness for Espinoza.

Meanwhile, O’Malley has also been reaping the benefits of his superstar stature in the UFC. A few weeks ago, ‘Sugar’ revealed that Dana White and Co. had no issues with him transitioning to the boxing right to fight Garcia.

However, Moicano’s popularity isn’t comparable to McGregor or O’Malley. So, the initial process of gaining the UFC authority’s approval for his fight against Garcia may turn out to be a lot more grueling for Moicano. Unfair? Yes!

But it’s the same sport where a legend like Aldo will be most remembered by the general public for being KOed in 13 seconds. So, the sport giveth and the sport taketh away!